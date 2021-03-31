British Ambassador Karen Pierce on the Future of British Foreign PolicyExBulletin





British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce, who took on a former role in 2018, spoke with the NPR about future foreign policy. Spencer Platt / Getty Images .

According to the “Global Britain in Competitive Era,” an overview of the UK government’s new foreign policy, the UK aims to maintain relations with the American front and the Central for years to come.

With Brexit complete and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Britain now wants to enter into a new trade agreement with the United States and strengthen its security ties.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this month, “In all of our efforts, the United States will be our largest ally and the only close partner in defense, intelligence and security.”

However, the Biden administration does not share the personal plumpness that the Trump administration saw.

British Ambassador to Karen Pierce denies that Britain is in a more shaken position. “President Biden refers to Britain as the closest ally of the United States. This is how we see ourselves,” she told Ari Shapiro about all considerations.

The following is an excerpt from the interview.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson came up with a plan to call it “global UK”. It talks about deepening relations with the United States in response to threats from Russia and China. Given that the EU as a whole is much bigger and stronger than the UK, wouldn’t the US rely on the European Union first for these efforts?

I would like to say that the US needs both the EU and the UK to create a coherent policy dealing with China and dealing with China’s growing international claims and China’s economic approach. Problems such as health and climate. But Britain is strong. I hope no one gets the impression that it’s not us.

Unlike the EU, we are global actors in the field of security. We are a key member of NATO. So I’m going to say this is what we need to talk about together on both sides of the Atlantic.

One of the key parts of this global UK strategy is working with the US to counter Russia, especially with regards to cybersecurity. Hackers, backed by Russia, have already penetrated deep into the U.S. government and corporate systems and have attacked other countries as well. And so far, the United States and Britain haven’t made Moscow pay a significant price for it as far as we can see it. What do you expect to change?

Although China is the biggest strategic issue of our time, I think the more aggressive and intervening attitudes adopted by Russia cannot be ignored. And I think it’s a shame for both the United States and the United Kingdom to take Russia’s almost gangster approach to foreign policy. We want to have a productive relationship with Russia, but it is very difficult to do so while Russia does the same thing you describe. There are sanctions. We are in close contact with the U.S. administration and EU partners on how we can do more to respond to Russia. Part of that is pushing NATO.

We keep talking about the best way to deal with this problem. We will work together to defend democratic systems and cooperate in cyberspace. …

You can be sure that you are looking at the security aspect very closely. I can’t go into detail in public, but I can be sure that this kind of thing has been done very forensicly and we are working very closely on the possibility of responding to it.

Another part of this global strategy is responding to China. … and sending a new aircraft carrier there. Explain why. Is this a show primarily for America?

Absolutely not. This is what we see as the UK’s role in the world and addressing global problems. And we are a global security company. The previously mentioned review talks about more efforts as the Indo-Pacific region is so important to global trade, global stability and security. And we want to show our support for that goal. This is one of the reasons aircraft carrier strike groups go there. It is not against China. Conversely, I am very happy if I can find a way to cooperate with China on the global stage.

In the epidemic, the UK is far ahead of most other countries when it comes to national vaccination. And now, four countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, make up about half of the world’s vaccine doses. What role do you think these two countries play in the rest of the world getting vaccinated?

The UK has launched a COVAX system that, together with some European partners, especially France and Germany, will fund developing countries access to vaccine development. And the Biden administration has now joined it. Very welcome. We will be holding the G7 Summit in June. And one of the things to look at at the summit is more vaccines for developing countries and ways to avoid future epidemics, and how resources can be pooled together to better manage them if they can’t be prevented.

So a lot is going on. We can’t be satisfied. Many developing countries do not yet have the vaccines they need. But if you can work cooperatively, you can make a better system and get the vaccine. …

The world will not be safe from COVID until everyone who needs it is vaccinated. So we have to keep going. The system for vaccinating developing countries isn’t perfect, but it’s a great start.

Vincent Acovino and Becky Sullivan produced and edited audio interviews. James Doubek made for the web.

