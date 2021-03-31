Opinion | People who put themselves at risk to help US forces die in red tape





It broke my heart when North Vietnam took control of South Vietnam in April 1975. I knew many of my friends were in danger of death. The Communist regime sent many of those who fought against it to brutal re-education camps, where thousands are said to have died. Well, I never know for sure what the post-war toll was. The US government had a moral obligation to extract as many of its allies as possible, but instead we abandoned them.

A similar tragedy is slowly recurring with those who helped us in Afghanistan and Iraq, but there is still time to avoid the worst if America keeps its word. The need is particularly acute in Afghanistan, where peace negotiations appear likely to result in a Taliban takeover, risking a storm of bloody reprisals.

In recognition of those who aided US forces and were endangered as a result, Congress passed a Special Immigrant Visa Program (SIV) for Iraqis in 2008 and another for Afghans in 2009. A number Specified time slots for each nationality is set for immigration to the United States. States each year, separately from regular annual refugee limits.

The program for both nationalities has shamefully languished in recent years. The average wait time to process an application is now three years. It is a deadly problem for those whose lives are in danger every day. People who put themselves and their families at risk, counting on our protection, die in red tape.

As The Post reported in December, the U.S. government is not tracking casualties among applicants, but volunteer groups working to help applicants estimate at least 1,000 linguists were killed while waiting. visas to leave Afghanistan and Iraq.

The backlog of applicants from both countries is enormous: 17,000 Afghan SIV applicants, with nearly 50,000 immediate family members, and around 100,000 SIV and Iraqi families. It is a stain on the honor of this country.

In fact, the state I live in of Idaho has a strong refugee settlement program, but it could certainly be expanded as part of a larger national effort to keep the country’s promises through SIV.

The Idaho Refugee Board, where I previously served on the board, tells me that over the past decade, 6,683 refugees have been settled in Idaho, including 995 Iraqis and 432 Afghans. But only 136 of these two nationalities are members of the SIV and members of their families. The past four years have seen a dramatic decrease in all refugee admissions. A total of 1,115 refugees arrived in Idaho in fiscal 2016, including 114 Iraqis and 72 Afghans. In FY2020, the total fell to 208 members, with nine Iraqis and 16 Afghans reflecting the withering of the SIV program nationwide.

It means America is depriving itself of people like Marwan Sweedan, a doctor I know in Boise, Idaho. Marwan and his family stepped forward to help coalition forces in Iraq, which meant their names were on a paramilitary force kill list. His father was kidnapped and killed in 2006. Marwan, his mother and his brothers fled to Jordan and then came to the United States as refugees, thanks to a precursor of the SIV program, in 2008.

Marwan then joined the United States Army and served three years, training combat medics and teaching soldiers about Iraqi culture. He settled in Boise where he worked in the local medical community and helped with the town’s refugee resettlement program.

I also think of Abdul Majidy, an Afghan computer expert who partnered with American and local medical personnel for nine years during the conflict in his homeland. He, his wife and two children arrived in the United States on SIV visas in 2013, after receiving death threats for helping Americans. He is now a US citizen, with four children attending schools in Boise.

Those who have come together to support the coalition’s efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq are risk-makers and risk-takers, exactly the kind of people who have built American society from the very beginning.

The threat to Iraqis who aided the United States from Islamic State terrorists and others has not diminished, while the danger to Afghans is growing day by day. If Afghanistan falls into the hands of the Taliban, the flow of refugees, including thousands of people who have helped American forces, will increase to become a torrent. We must be prepared to provide them with a sanctuary. The United States should do everything in its power to avoid repeating the shame of its exit from Vietnam.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos