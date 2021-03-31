Return to school plays a key role in slowing fall in UK Covid case





The resumption of schools has played a key role in slowing the steady decline in coronavirus cases in the UK in recent weeks, and the impact of closure restrictions and vaccine releases has drastically reduced hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19.

By early March, new daily coronavirus cases fell from a high of over 50,000 when the blockade began in the UK in early January to less than 6,000 in the UK.

Scientists said the impact of returning to classrooms from the UK on March 8 began to emerge with the latest daily infection rates, surpassing an average of 5,000 points on 7 days. However, other factors, including increased testing, were also behind the slowdown.

In contrast, as the UK’s vaccination program expands, the number of hospital stays per day has declined from 700 to 289 over the same short period, with more than 40% of the population receiving at least one jab. As a result, according to the latest data released on Tuesday, the daily mortality rate fell by almost three quarters, from about 200 to 56.

This data confirms warnings from scientists about to resume school. The first step on the roadmap, free from the UK government’s blockade, will inevitably increase cases when students return to the classroom.

As Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, said, “As we slowly loosen from the containment, it is likely that all changes will affect the level of infection. “We are just starting to see the impact of students returning to school.”

The debate among epidemiologists has now turned to whether it is so bad for the virus to keep “hot” as the pressure on the NHS eases and the UK moves out of lockdown.

Earlier this month, Mike Tildesley, a Warwick University scholar and government adviser on pandemic modeling, told FT that the effects of returning to school would begin to materialize in data from the end of March. But he warned that scientists “will take another week or two to see the impact on hospitalization.”

At the time, he argued, “If hospitalization does not go up, the number of cases may increase a little.”

However, other scientists have warned that if the virus continues to circulate at a level where the virus can infect thousands every day, millions of vulnerable people will be at risk because the vaccine has not protected them or rejected them.

Also, the higher the infection rate, the higher the frequency of random mutations that can generate new and potentially more dangerous virus strains.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday, infection levels were widespread, at 1 in 340 people across the UK compared to the previous week. However, the main exception was an increase in school children, especially those with secondary education.

In Scotland, where schools began reopening two weeks before England, the infection rate increased by 14% to 1 in 240.

Rates have also risen in northern England, but health officials have decided to lift the lockdown too early last summer, so the move has not effectively flattened the epidemic curve. For example, for Yorkshire and Humber, the case is 1 in 200, according to ONS.

However, scientists admit that the increase in people undergoing Covid-19 testing is likely to skew the total number of daily cases. At school resumption, a nationwide fast lateral flow device is launched, giving results in less than 30 minutes, and secondary school students are tested twice a week.

Scientists have also expressed concern that some people have started ignoring lockout restrictions once they get a jab.

In a meeting held on March 11th, the government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) noted that the data were showing a “significant number” of people with Covid-19 symptoms within a few days of receiving the first vaccination. It was concluded that this “may suggest some behavioral changes after vaccination (and before immunity develops).”

Sage released data last week showing that 1 in 25 people hospitalized with Covid-19 since December have been vaccinated at least once.

Scientists also noted that “the vaccine is not 100% effective and some people will be hospitalized with Covid-19 even after completing the full vaccination schedule.”

Clinical trials show that the vaccine does not prevent infection in at least 10% of people, which means more than 3m of those who have already received the jab may still be vulnerable to the virus.

The effectiveness of the existing vaccine lineup may be weakened by new virus strains. Sage scientists warn there is increasing evidence that the 501Y.V2 strain, first identified in South Africa, reduces vaccine efficacy by 30%.

Limiting the spread of this strain and other strains that can neutralize natural immunity or vaccine-induced immunity is important to prevent rising infection rates and maintain the momentum of lower hospitalization and mortality.

The UK’s world-leading genome sequencing capabilities have helped suppress the spread of P.1 and 501Y.V2 in Brazil, the two most worrisome strains to date. However, some scientists are concerned that largely vaccinated populations could be the perfect breeding ground for the virus to undergo more dangerous and evolutionary changes.

“What we don’t know is [variants] Sharon Peacock of Cambridge University, who leads the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, said. “If most people go into a situation where they become immune, it can put extra pressure on the virus. [to mutate].”

Further reporting by Andy Bounds

