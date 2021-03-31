Intel’s U.S. Expansion Highlights Fragility of Asian Supply Chains





James Crabtree is Associate Professor of Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He is the author of “The Billionaire Raj”.

The United States is back in the area of ​​national champions.

Intel’s recent move to invest $ 20 billion in new advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States has raised hopes of a revival for the ailing IT giant, after numerous years in which US policymakers worried about the decline in advanced domestic chip manufacturing and decided to deny China the same advantage. technologies.

It’s difficult to disentangle the precise balance of business and geopolitical factors behind CEO Pat Gelsinger’s decision to double US production. But he seems at least to have figured out what many of his fellow corporate executives lack – that US companies are entering an unpleasant new era of national security oversight that may well make it politically impossible to outsource more activities in Asia, and in China in particular. .

Installed as CEO only a few months ago, Gelsinger signaled a major change by launching a chip manufacturing division for other companies such as Apple, essentially copying the approach that made Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) the industry leader.

Investors liked what they saw, the change in leadership bringing back memories of the group’s bolder days under former director Andy Grove, who pioneered its shift from memory chips to computer microprocessors. Echoing Donald Trump’s famous slogan, an Intel employee joked that the new plan should be dubbed MIGA, or Make Intel Grove Again.

While Gelsinger struggled to deny that his new strategy was driven by government subsidies, the move nonetheless represents a victory for the new kind of industrial policy the United States is deploying to maintain its technological edge over China. Trump had previously coaxed both TSMC and Samsung Electronics to build massive new chip manufacturing plants in the United States, and Congress recently unveiled legislation promising money to encourage others to do the same.

Intel’s rebirth is far from a sure thing, of course, after the company has failed to deliver previous relaunches. And the United States, more broadly, still has a lot of work to do to maintain its lead over China and catch up with Taiwan and South Korea. The money promised by Congress has yet to materialize. When and if it does, it will mostly go to established companies, not the kind of innovative startups that might develop entirely new and advanced semiconductor technologies that can keep America ahead as China is rushing to develop its own semiconductor capabilities.

That said, Intel’s move means the US is much less likely to suffer from chip shortages in a future crisis with China, especially when paired with new US factories from Samsung and TSMC. . This security of supply is something that other countries are likely to copy.

“All of this remains a problem for the rest of the world,” as a former senior US security official put it. “If you think that ship in the Suez Canal was a global choke point, wait until something happens to cut off Taiwan.” Europe, in particular, is also looking to increase its own domestic production of chips.

On a deeper level, Gelsinger’s decision highlights the speed at which an earlier era of open globalization is coming to an end and how another more geopolitically complex system is taking its place. Intel had come under heavy pressure from investors to abandon domestic manufacturing altogether and outsource its chip manufacturing to companies like TSMC. Such a strategy might very well have been viable in the heyday of distributed global production before the 2008 financial crisis. But if Intel had done so now, it would face an almighty backlash from the US political establishment. .

There is a lesson here for American businesses more broadly. Former Trump national security official Matt Pottinger recently warned U.S. CEOs of the risks of expanding their business in China, as well as increasing their reliance on China. with regard to fragile Asian supply chains. You would think that message would have come in by now, especially at a time when clothing retailers H&M and Nike are being boycotted in China. But two-thirds of U.S. companies with operations in China actually say they’re increasingly optimistic about their future prospects there, no less, according to a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey.

Former Trump national security official Matt Pottinger pictured in May 2017 warning US CEOs of the risks of expanding their business in China. © Xinhua / AP

This view is particularly short-sighted in high-tech sectors. Semiconductors remain a special case, as potential shortages pose a serious vulnerability for the United States. But almost any large American company in Asia is now likely to attract the attention of skeptical American regulators on national security. Indeed, it is increasingly difficult to think of the large multinationals whose Asian operations will avoid this, from the large data streams used by automakers like Tesla to the advanced algorithms deployed by banks and insurance giants.

“The decoupling of a more limited variety – especially in key technologies – is well underway, as it should be,” Pottinger wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “Like sailors straddling two boats, American businesses risk getting wet.” Gelsinger’s decision to double American production is an attempt to navigate this new world of technological bifurcation. Many others will have to follow his example.

