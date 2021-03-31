



Four of Britain’s first Dreadnought-class submarines, with enough nuclear firepower to level multiple cities, depart from the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard sometime in the 2030s.

A replacement for the Vanguard class, which has been hiding under the waves with terrifying cargo since 1994, is being built by BAE Systems for $31 billion in life expectancy.

However, while Britain’s nuclear capabilities may appear to be a symbol of British military steel, the reality is that the steel inside the submarine will be something other than Britain.

The latest government disclosures for 2018-19 provide even greater insight.

That year, BAE Systems purchased 7.7 million steel for the dreadnought project, but was not produced in the UK.

It is not BAE’s fault as much as one aspect of the way the global steel industry looks today. With the surge in capacities and capacities abroad, the UK industry declined, limiting domestic options for buyers of specialty products.

BAE is not a big customer of the steel industry in a huge plan. Compared to the national production of 7.9 million tons per year, or the demand for 5 million tons set to come from projects like HS2 and Hinkley Point, we buy thousands of tons here and there.

But it symbolically feels the long and slow deterioration of the British steel industry and raises the question of what the government should do to revive it.

Figures for 2018-19 show that UK producers have missed multi-million-pound contracts in everything from school buildings to NHS accommodation to decommissioning the Cellarfield nuclear power plant.

For 440,000 contracts, a box encapsulation plant that stores nuclear waste in Sellafield, government analysis showed that 53% of the steel could be supplied 100% by British producers.

In another 350,000 contract, all of the steel could have been produced in the UK, but no one did. The host of other contracts has no information as to whether the UK producer was able to perform the job. According to industry and trade agency UK Steel, the government only knows 20% of the steel used in public projects.

Liberty Steel is the latest producer in crisis due to the collapse of financial backer Greensill. Liberty has joined Tata Steel and British Steel on the list of British companies struggling with disaster.

Now the government is under pressure from labor and British steel to support the wider industry. The key to this is to ensure that UK producers are not crippled by high energy costs compared to what their foreign competitors enjoy. Business rates are another key factor.

But the government could also get the millions of tons of steel that goes into future infrastructure projects out of the UK as much as possible.

Projects like Dreadnought don’t move the needle. It is advisable to strengthen procurement rules for massive initiatives such as HS2 and Hinkley Point C.

