United States ready to discuss broader roadmap for nuclear deal if Iran wishes





PARIS (Reuters) – Efforts to outline the first US and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western officials believe Iran may now wish to discuss a roadmap broader to relaunch the pact, which Washington is prepared to do.

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flies outside the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ahead of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria on March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Lisi Niesner / File photo

Assistants to US President Joe Bidens initially believed that Iran, with whom they had not had direct talks, wanted to talk about the first steps towards resuming the deal that Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump had abandoned in 2018.

The deal eased economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program aimed at making it harder to develop an atomic weapon – an ambition Tehran denies.

Three Western officials said the Biden administration and Iran mainly communicated indirectly through the European parties to the deal – Britain, France and Germany – and they believe Iran now wants discuss a larger plan to return to the pact.

What we had heard was that they were interested in a series of initial steps first, so we exchanged ideas on a series of initial steps, said a U.S. official who, as d others cited in this story spoke on condition of anonymity.

It appears from what we are hearing publicly now, and in other ways, that they might … not be interested in (discussing) the initial steps, but in a roadmap for the return to life. full compliance, he said.

If this is what Iran wants to talk about, we are happy to talk about it, the US official added.

It is not clear, however, whether this is Iran’s position.

Iran’s nuclear policy is ultimately determined by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who categorically said on March 21 that the Americans must lift all sanctions before Tehran resumes compliance.

If the sanctions are … truly lifted, we will return to our obligations without any problem, Khamenei said. We have a lot of patience and we are in no rush.

NOT IN A RUSH

Biden’s aides initially said that if Iran resumes compliance, the United States will do so too – a position taken to signify that Washington wants Tehran to resume compliance first – but have since made it clear who comes first was not a problem.

While the Biden administration has also sought to project that it is in no rush, it faces the reality that if there is no progress in April towards reviving the deal, Iranian officials in May an intense political policy will begin for the presidential election of June 18.

They will enter election time in about a month, but it’s not the end of the world for us, a Western diplomat said. We make offers and they make offers. It’s a slow process, but it’s okay. Were in no hurry.

Tehran rejected a report by the US publication Politico saying that Washington planned this week to present a new proposal that would ask Iran to stop work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium at 20% purity in exchange of undefined relief from US sanctions.

No proposal is needed for the United States to join the JCPOA, the Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Twitter, referring to the agreement formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It only requires a political decision by the United States to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations.

It is still unclear whether Iran really wants to engage, albeit indirectly, with the United States now or whether the Supreme Leader prefers to wait until the elections are over.

I think there is quite a bit of ambivalence on the part of the Supreme Leader about the rushing of things, said Henry Rome of the Eurasia Group.

Reporting by John Irish in Paris and Arshad Mohammed in St. Paul, Minnesota; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Edited by Mary Milliken and Peter Cooney

