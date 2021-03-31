Royal Society President warns that British science superpower dreams need cash-POLITICO





London Boris Johnson should ensure that his spending decisions are in line with his post-Brexit ambition to make Britain a global science powerhouse, the Royal Society president said.

Adrian Smith, a statistician and former government official who held the rein of the UK’s National Academy of Sciences in November, urged the British Prime Minister to increase spending on research and innovation and to address concerns about cutting science budgets.

In his first interview after taking this role, there are real problems and concerns about the apparent contrast between Smith’s desire to become a scientific superpower and the dedication of the resources it needs in his first interview with POLITICO.

Scientists are concerned that the UK government will account for up to 2 billion annually in the science budget to pay nearly 20% of the UK’s participation in the EU’s research and development program Horizon Europe. Previously, the bill was published by the Ministry of Finance as part of the UK’s greater contribution to the EU budget.

Meanwhile, a research project involving scholars from the UK and developing countries found that funds in 2021-22 fell by 70% compared to the previous year after the government announced that it had cut foreign aid spending. As a result, many projects will be canceled and some universities have left invoices for financial commitments they have already made.

This is particularly painful for the sector, Smith said. If you have to abruptly stop doing what you planned, you will gain a reputation for being unreliable, he warns, and that’s not a good place. There is this risk [decision] It has weakened trust and is also incompatible with the story of building a global UK, a science powerhouse.

Johnson increased UK R&D spending last year from 1.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.4% by 2027 to match the OECD average.

However, this promise is at risk of being undermined by the impact of the COVID pandemic on GDP. Scientists also point to the gap between Britain’s goals and the research powers Johnson wants to imitate. Israel, for example, has increased R&D spending to 4.9% of GDP.

If we’re aiming to get close to the OECD average and that average goes up, we should think about turning 2.4% aspirations into 3%, Smith said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Management, Energy and Industry Strategy said the government would set R&D allocations for 2021-22 sooner or later, and repeated that foreign aid cuts were temporary but necessary due to the economic impact of the epidemic. The UK is still the world’s best aid donor, a spokesman said. This year alone, more than 10 billion will be spent on addressing poverty, responding to climate change, fighting COVID and improving global health.

Global ties

Teaming up with colleagues from around the world is an important factor in pursuing scientific knowledge, and despite the UK’s continued participation in Horizon Europe, Smith believes the wounds caused by Brexit must be healed.

The research consortium, which applied for EU funding after the Brexit referendum, was less interested in including UK partners in the team and giving them a leading role. It’s impossible to ignore the fact that many relationships have been damaged over the past few years, he said.

Scientific cooperation is also being hit amid escalating tensions between China and Western countries seeking protection from European strategic autonomy and intellectual property theft.

Smith said the world’s biggest challenges, including climate change and solving the COVID-19 problem, cannot be solved without China’s involvement, so cooperation in the field will continue. Individual scientists and institutions will fight to maintain the relationship even if the government doesn’t. However, some sectors with national security components such as quantum technology and artificial intelligence are likely not to be restricted.

We can’t escape the fact that there are real geopolitical differences and conflicts with the fact that governments must balance security over prosperity and other parameters, Smith said. I regret the direction of the more nationalist journey, but just understand that we have a wider problem.

Pricking finger

Smith is known for speaking his mind with a familiar name in British science. Serving as Director of Knowledge and Innovation for the Business Department from 2008 to 2012, he was considered the guardian of the UK science budget during the financial crisis. He was knighted in 2011.

He continued to run the University of London, the second largest in the UK by total enrollment. For the past three years, Smith has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Alan Turing Institute, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence.

He learned basic math from a sick grandfather who visited often before reaching school age. Smith, 74, keeps his mind clear by playing online chess at bedtime. Despite what Google can suggest when entering his name, he’s not a guitarist for heavy metal band Iron Maiden, nor is he a third-time winner of the UKs Strongest Man competition. However, there is one award that Smith has won three times. Recognizing his contribution to probability statistics, Guy Medal is an area he describes as a great bridge to everything in the world.

If you’re a statistician, he said, you have the right to stick your finger in everyone’s business. It’s a number that gives us understanding. This is the number that drives the policy.

Ministers have continued to seek his advice, despite reluctance among some of the top conservatives who feel he has become too close to the Labor Party. Smith provided government recommendations on how to improve math education in English schools. Compilation and presentation of criminal statistics, and how to replace EU funding for science in the case of no-deal Brexit.

Smith also pokes fun at his institution. He explains that it wasn’t a contest because he was elected president of the Royal Society last May because he was the only candidate put forward by the Fellowship, a tradition dating back centuries. This is the North Korean election. So I didn’t win. That’s how it works.

World problem solving

Shortly after serving as president of the Royal Society, Smith called his colleagues at the National Academy of other G7 developed economies. The UK, which hosted the G7 Summit in June, gave us the opportunity to make progress in tackling climate change, the world’s most pressing issue. Loss of biodiversity; Lack of adequate data mechanisms for epidemic monitoring.

The National Academy, combined on Wednesday, will call for a climate technology roadmap that will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The roadmap includes knowledge including what technologies are currently available, what technologies need to be expanded, and how to power an airplane without fossil fuels.

The role of the Royal Society and Academy is to give governments absolute clarity on what we can do if we invest. Our mission is to create roadmaps and options, some of these options require you to be nervous about others in terms of cost and efficiency.

Despite the Johnson government’s true commitment to the Net Zero goal, Smith said the scale of the challenge, including science, money and large-scale behavioral change, could slow progress. For example, it is necessary to replace the traditional British central heating gas boiler.

We’ll need a huge army of technicians to come in and get rid of them. And we haven’t figured out where to put the millions of boilers we’re going to get rid of, Smith added. There are a lot of practical things along the way.

He must be humble in uncertain circumstances for scientists, ministers and officials, and despite such successes as the UK’s rapid vaccine launch, we shouldn’t be too victorious.

