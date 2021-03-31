Crowded facility at US border in Texas opened to reporters | Joe Biden News





The Biden administration for the first time allowed journalists into its main border detention center for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants, including children and families, were crammed into cabins and the youngest kept in a large park with mats on the ground for sleeping.

With thousands of children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks and packing facilities, President Joe Biden has been under pressure to bring more transparency to the process. U.S. customs and border protection allowed two reporters from the Associated Press news agency and a CBS crew to visit Donna, Texas, facilities in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Young children stand or sleep inside a capsule at the United States Customs and Border Protection Detention Center, the primary detention facility for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021 [Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool via AP]The facility has a capacity of 250 but more than 4,100 people were staying on the property on Tuesday. Most were unaccompanied children treated in tents before being taken to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services and then placed with a family member, parent or sponsor.

The children were accommodated by the hundreds in eight cabins of approximately 297 square meters (3,200 square feet). Most of the pods contained more than 500 children.

Oscar Escamilla, acting director general of the US border patrol in the Rio Grande Valley, said 250 to 300 children enter each day and many fewer leave.

That number is so lopsided, Escamilla said.

Young unaccompanied migrants, ages three to nine, watch TV inside a children’s playpen at the United States Customs and Border Protection Center, the primary detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, Donna, TX on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 [Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool via AP]On Tuesday, journalists observed children being treated. They went to a small room for lice inspection and a checkup. Their hair was hosed down and the towels were thrown in a black bin labeled Lice. The miners, many of whom made long journeys to the border, including stretches on foot, were also checked for scabies, fever and other ailments. No COVID-19 test has been given unless a child is showing symptoms.

The nurse practitioners also did psychological tests, asking the children if they were having suicidal thoughts. All laces have been removed to avoid injuring anyone.

The children were then taken into a green turf room to a large admission room. People 14 years of age and over take their fingerprints and have their picture taken; young children did not.

Then they were taken to a second reception room where they received notices to appear in immigration court. Border Patrol officers asked them if they had any contact in the United States and allowed the child to speak to them over the phone.

Young children rest inside a capsule at the United States Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas. The children are accommodated by the hundreds in eight cabins of approximately 3,200 square feet. [Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool via AP]The children were given bracelets with a barcode that shows the history of the shower and the medical conditions.

Outside the facility, the roar of construction equipment could be heard with the air conditioning units.

Tuesday’s tour for reporters comes a week after photos of the facility were made public by Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents a nearby U.S. neighborhood on the Texas-Mexico border.

Cuellar told Axiost the children are being held in terrible conditions in Donna and said the facility consists of pods that can hold up to 260 people, but containing more than that.

Biden and his administration face sharp criticism from Republicans, who blame the US president and his shift from the tough policies of former President Donald Trumps to the surge in migrants and asylum seekers on the southern border .

The youngest unaccompanied minors are separated from the rest of the detainees [Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool via AP]Biden, who has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration’s efforts to try to slow the flow of migrants across the border, defended his handling of the situation, accusing Trumps of dismantling the migrant processing system as the reason current struggles. to house them.

What we’re doing now is attempting to rebuild, rebuild the system, Biden said at a press conference last Thursday.

Let’s renew the capacity that Trump dismantled. That is going to take time.

