



The government says it’s a good game to support steelmakers, but it should set targets for UK steel use in large infrastructure projects, the industry trade organization said.

As Liberty Steel’s 5,000 job-threatening financial turmoil has rekindled concerns in the sector, the British Steel Minister said in recent years that it has failed to take practical steps to arrest the crisis-ridden industry decline.

The Trade Organization urged the government to respond by ensuring that as much as possible of the 5 million tonnes of steel required for infrastructure projects including HS2, offshore wind farms and Hinkley Point C nuclear power plants are produced in the UK.

According to government disclosures, most of the steel for taxpayer assistance plans is sourced from overseas factories. Among British steel-free projects is the construction of BAE Systems’ Dreadnought-class submarines, which will serve as a Trident nuclear deterrent from the 2030s. BAE had to go abroad for producers because the necessary steel was not made in the UK.

While some specialty steel grades are not made by British producers, the government has recently launched a task force to explore ways in which procurement will bring new life to the ailing sector, including strengthening domestic enterprises.

UK Steel welcomed the move, but said it had something to go before trying to match the prime ministers’ investigations to provide direct procurement opportunities for British steel producers.

Government ministers have consistently spoken of a good game about public procurement of steel, but so far this hasn’t turned into much real action or unwavering promises, said Gareth Stace, director of British steel.

He called for a policy to prioritize steel produced in the UK and targets for UK steel content in projects like HS2.

The procurement decision was almost entirely outsourced to private contractors, he said, with no direction toward government goals such as benefits to the British steel sector and the wider economy.

Selection is made based on the lowest initial cost with little or no transparency.

Where British steel was used, it was often a coincidence rather than a design.

Lucy Powell, Minister of Labor for Businesses and Consumers, has called for a Buy British steel procurement policy and said the government has missed many opportunities to revitalize British steel manufacturing.

The government should learn lessons from past failures by strengthening infrastructure contracts and ensuring that domestic steel mills and the communities that depend on them can benefit.

Government data for 2018-19 show only about 20% origin of steel used in public projects, UK Steel said.

The government is working to improve this and says the amount of steel being procured from UK producers has doubled.

About 5 million tonnes of steel will be required over the next 10 years for projects including HS2, offshore wind farms and nuclear power plant decommissioning.

Hinkley Point C, the UK’s first new nuclear power plant for over 20 years, recently announced an agreement with Express Reinforcements for 230,000 tonnes of Welsh Steel in Neath, southern Wales, with a contract of over 120m.

However, construction companies, including private contractors from HS2, are bound by procurement rules that have little room to prioritize UK suppliers.

David Bailey, professor of business and economics at the University of Birmingham, says reducing energy and business bills is key to supporting steel. However, he noted that even before Brexit, the government had long been using the authority to direct business to UK suppliers without violating EU state aid regulations.

You don’t have to specify only the lowest cost. As long as it applies equally to all bidders, it can be built on other things, he said.

The government has a procurement vehicle designating steel. Modifying the procurement rules can have an effect.

Steps need to be taken to ensure UK steelmakers can use Liberty Steel, which has been in a financial crisis due to the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

The government declined a petition for the 170 million bailout, but on Tuesday’s BBC Radio 4s Today program, business secretary Kwasi Courteng said all options were on the table.

