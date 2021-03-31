Major U.S. Airlines Pledge to Reduce Net Carbon Emissions by 2050





WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization representing major U.S. airlines, announced the commitment of its member carriers to work in the industry and with government leaders in a positive partnership to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As part of this commitment, A4A carriers are committed to working with government and other stakeholders towards a rapid expansion of the production and deployment of commercially viable sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to reach 2 billion gallons of SAF available to U.S. aircraft operators by 2030.

“We are proud of our record on climate change. But we know that the climate change challenge facing our country and the world has only intensified, ”said Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO of A4A. “Today, we recognize the need to take even bolder and meaningful steps to meet this challenge.”

A4A and its member carriers are committed to working in partnership in the commercial aviation industry and beyond to help advance and deploy commercially viable technologies, operations, infrastructure and SAFs to achieve these ambitious climate goals. At the same time, it is imperative that U.S. federal, state, and local governments implement supporting policies and programs that enable innovation, scale, cost competitiveness, and deployment. in each of these areas, while avoiding the implementation of policies that would limit the ability of the aviation industry to invest in emission reduction measures. Many A4A members are already investing in SAF, but the aviation industry needs a similar urgent commitment from policymakers, fuel producers and other actors in the materials supply chain. raw materials and fuel to achieve significant scalability.

Some A4A members have already set targets of net zero. Calio, however, stressed the importance of making this an industry-wide commitment. “With airlines already being pushed to be very fuel efficient, pushing technology, SAF, operations and infrastructure even further to achieve net zero is a massive undertaking,” Calio said. “Reaching the SAF 2030 target on its own will require an 84 percent average annual increase in SAF production through 2030. To get things done, we must all work together, and the government must be an active partner and provide positive infrastructure and other investments to complement Our efforts. ”

Calio cited examples of positive political support Congress could provide in upcoming infrastructure legislation, including a $ 2 per gallon tax credit for SAF mixers, a further modernization of the fuel management system. air traffic to improve the efficiency, continuation and expansion of environmental research and development in public-private aviation. programs, the implementation by the United States of the international climate agreement called the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Program for International Aviation (CORSIA) and support for emerging technologies such as capture and sequestration carbon. “US airlines are ready, willing and able partners and are proud to be part of the solution to climate change. Now is the time for all of us to act together,” Calio added.

U.S. airlines have a strong climate change record and an ongoing commitment to further reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions footprint, which currently accounts for less than two percent of the global emissions inventory. GHG of the country. U.S. airlines improved their fuel efficiency by more than 135% between 1978 and the end of 2019, saving more than five billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to removing more than 27 million average road cars in each of these years. Additionally, A4A and our members have helped launch the nascent SAF industry and are committed to CORSIA to help facilitate the achievement of carbon neutral growth in international aviation from 2020.

