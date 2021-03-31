



Senior scientists fear that the drastic cuts in government research spending will have devastating consequences for the UK. Projects are canceled on the way and some competent people move to other countries.

Hundreds of research projects addressing the issue of antimicrobial resistance and climate crisis in the covid epidemic have already weakened after the country’s leading science funder, UK Research and Innovation, told the university that the Official Development Assistance (ODA) grant budget was cut from 245m. There is. Up to 125 m.

But now with the UK pulling out of Europe, funders may have to find up to 2 billion per year in the existing 8.5 billion budget for British scientists to participate in research under the EU’s International Horizon program. This move, which could jeopardize 18,000 research jobs, will reverse the rise in science budgets over the past two years.

It is absolutely vital that the government continues to support science. Sir Paul Nuss, Nobel laureate and director of the Francis Creek Institute in London, said some of the cuts we’ve heard will be catastrophic and even existential.

It will drive scientists elsewhere, destroy networks, and undermine Britain’s soft power to connect the world. None of this makes sense.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly cited his goal of making the UK a global science powerhouse, but as researchers have pointed out, he is preparing for cutbacks as other countries in the UK are investing more. The problem is exacerbated by the sluggish health care charity fund triggered by the Covid crisis.

It’s not good to tell the story if you don’t walk either. And we ask the government to take that walk. I am sure the government will see meaning for this. If you do not understand, you do not have the right to rule.

Prof Julia Buckingham, UK University President and Vice President of Brunel University in London, said the prospects that UKRI will pay up to $2 billion a year for the Horizon Europe Association are really terrifying.

She added that the loss of ODA subsidies due to severe cuts in foreign aid threatens international cooperation that has built and deepened relations with countries around the world.

Existing projects have developed low-cost diagnostic tests for malaria, improved water pumps and power grids, brought evidence-based decisions to plastic waste management in Malaysia, and strengthened tsunami and earthquake defenses in Indonesia.

The abolition of the ODA project will lose confidence in the UK and will take years to rebuild, warned Professor Anne Johnson of the Academy of Medicine.

When asked by UKRI when and if any legislation would require scientists to step in to participate in Horizon Europe, a spokesman for the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said: The UK is still the world’s leading aid donor. This year alone, more than 10 billion will be spent on addressing poverty, responding to climate change, combating Covid and improving global health.

We are implementing a new research and development agreement in 2021-22 as part of a broader effort to maintain the UK’s worldwide reputation for science, research and innovation in partnership with our Indian partners, including UK Research and Innovation.

