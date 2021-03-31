Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Senior ConVal appointed as US Presidential Scholar





Published: 03/30/2021 9:08:34 PM

Senior ConVal Aria Frehner of Hancock has been appointed as the U.S. presidential researcher, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders and Principal Heather McKillop announced Tuesday.

Frehner is one of more than 100 students named in the state this year to represent New Hampshire as a candidate.

Aria is an exemplary student who has shown a strong commitment to her education, said Principal McKillop. We are delighted to see her nominated for this great honor and could not be more proud of her for this accomplishment.

The United States Presidential Fellowship Program was established in 1964 to recognize some of the country’s most distinguished graduates. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, and again in 2015 to recognize students who demonstrate ability and achievement in career and career fields. technical education.

She is one of the 4,500 candidates running for this prestigious recognition this year. Each year, the US Presidential Scholars Program recognizes a maximum of 161 of the country’s most outstanding students.

Fehner is one of the top members of his class, taking several honors and AP courses at ConVal Regional High School. She is a member of the German club and the National Honor Society, and has participated in several plays and musicals over the past four years. Outside of school, she participates in dance, choir and other theatrical productions. After high school, Frehner plans to double his major in environmental studies and dance, and eventually hopes to earn a master’s degree in entomology so that he can focus on helping pollinators during the climate crisis.

Being nominated for the Presidential Scholars Program was a big surprise, but I’m very honored, Frehner said. Even though I don’t do the final cut, I’m proud of my accomplishments and grateful to everyone who helped me get here.

Aria has proven to have incredible drive and talent during her time in the district, Superintendent Rizzo Saunders said. We congratulate her on this well-deserved appointment and are delighted to see her hard work recognized.

The 2021 semi-finalists and Presidential Fellows will be announced later this school year.

