Brussels fights Euro swap liquidation, even Britain





The EU is preparing a campaign to gain control over the liquidation of a €81 trillion derivatives contract essential to global business, one of the City’s most valuable assets.

François Hollande fired a starting gun less than a week after the shocking decision of Britain to leave the EU in June 2016. The French President at the time said, “Thanks to the EU, we were able to handle the liquidation of the Eurozone. , Unable to.”

After five years, the UK still controls 90% euro swap liquidation, which is a matter of increasing unrest across Brussels and across the EU capital as UK financial regulation begins to break out of the block.

“We are facing reality. At the moment, the focus is certainly unsustainable,” a senior EU official told FT.

Swaps are widely used by companies to protect themselves from adverse changes in interest rates. Brexit also reorganized the euro swap deal, pushing it from the British capital to EU cities like Paris and Amsterdam, as well as across the Atlantic to Wall Street.

However, the UK-based London Stock Exchange Group’s LCH and ICE Clear Europe remained firm on liquidation. This is an important role standing between buyers and sellers, preventing a chain reaction that could destabilize more people from default. market.

Brussels argues that the main concern is related to financial stability. The EU cannot rely on UK supervisors to make the right choices for Europe in a liquidation crisis.

However, state diplomats admit that this issue affects the broad pursuit of the block for strategic autonomy. Financial centers like Paris are eager to take profitable business out of London.

EU’s Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said the amount of liquidation at the beginning of this month “can’t take my eyes off” and said the industry is ready to act unless it voluntarily shifts its activities to the continent.

However, the financial industry as a whole has shown little desire to make real moves in the UK channel. Investment banks insist that liquidation is a global market and a choice of clients using London. They claim that by keeping the business in one place, banks and asset managers can significantly save the money needed to consolidate all positions and post them as insurance for transactions.

Many market participants also find that the UK legal system behind the contract is flexible and commercially advantageous. The EU’s claim that it is too risky for UK authorities to accept other currencies is treated skeptically as US authorities postpone primary regulation of dollar derivatives to London.

“The EU wants to do this for commercial reasons, but it’s looking for a way to do it for non-commercial reasons,” said a senior executive at an investment bank based in London.

As the European Union persuaded the market to move, it handed over more powers to oversee non-EU clearing houses to the European Securities and Markets Authority, a Paris-based institution.

The new measure will also work with Esma and the European Central Bank to assess whether clearinghouses need to divert their activities within the EU to serve European customers. This assessment of the London place is already underway.

Personally, some within the EU argue that even the strengthened supervisory cooperation with London is not enough to calm concerns about the current level of trust. Relations with the UK should be one of “interconnectivity, not interdependence” regarding liquidation, a senior EU official said.

Over the past month, EU financial services officials have held two private meetings with investment banks and asset managers to review how to move thousands of public contracts without destabilizing the market. This session is part of the work of a group of experts who will report results to McGuinness by this summer.

The meeting mainly revealed familiar flaws. One participant in the meeting said, “Banks and asset managers had the same view that they could not be forced to move from the UK to Europe. “that much [European] The committee realized how difficult it was to do this,” another said.

Brussels claims the exposure of Euro derivatives to London is “excessive,” but bankers say the authorities have not given guidance on what levels will be allowed. EU policymakers say industry arguments often boil down to concerns about additional costs, and prices cannot be placed in financial stability.

recommendation

A temporary legal permit granted by Brussels to give EU banks access to the UK clearing house is set to expire in June 2022.

The EU took action after the Bank of England and the ECB warned of threats to financial stability in the event of a sudden loss of access due to Brexit. Brussels pointed out as additional evidence that reliance on London should be reduced.

Simply extinguishing the permit by the EU could leave three-quarters of the London market, said Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. This is because most businesses are run by non-EU customers who are free to use LCH.

The LSE estimates that only 6% of euro denominated swaps in the LCH come from EU users. Even Japan, where domestic banks have to liquidate the yen swap in Tokyo, accepts that half of the market is in London.

Nevertheless, a London banking executive summed up the industry’s fears of EU intentions as “forced redeployment is a long-term goal.”

