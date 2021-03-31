Burmese protesters hold vigils as US orders non-essential staff to leave





(Reuters) – Burmese activists held candlelight vigils overnight after dozens of deaths in recent days following a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters and clashes in ethnic border areas , as the United States ordered non-essential embassy staff to leave.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-coup protester walks past burning tires after activists launch a “garbage strike” against the military regime, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

At least 521 civilians have been killed in two months of protests against the February 1 coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) .

The advocacy group said eight more people died on Tuesday, when thousands of people walked out in several cities, according to media and photos on social media.

New candlelit protests also took place overnight in towns across Myanmar, in defiance of the curfew and at least one dawn march on Wednesday by protesters, media reported.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, detaining her and re-imposing military rule after a decade of preliminary attempts at democracy.

Fighting has also broken out between the army and insurgents in border areas, and refugees are spilling over borders.

The Karen National Union rebel group, which operates along the eastern border with Thailand, said on Tuesday it was preparing for a major government offensive.

The group urged the international community, especially neighboring Thailand, to help the Karen flee the assaults and called on countries to sever ties with the junta to end violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a rebel group in the north, attacked a police station in Kachin state at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Kachin News Group reported.

A march by civilian protesters also took place at dawn on Wednesday at Moegaung in Kachin, the press service reported.

Police and a spokesman for the Burmese junta did not respond to calls for comment.

UNITED NATIONS REFUGEE AGENCY CONCERNED

The United States on Tuesday ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government workers and their family members from Myanmar over concerns over civil unrest.

Opponents of the coup have called for a united front with insurgent groups.

Rebels have fought the government for decades for greater autonomy in remote border areas. The army has justified its long hold on power by saying that it is the only institution capable of ensuring national unity.

Military planes bombarded KNU fighters over the weekend, sending around 3,000 villagers fleeing to Thailand.

Thailand has denied accusations by activists that the refugees were being forced back, but a Thai border official said the military was returning most people because it was considered safe on Myanmar’s side.

A spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said he was concerned about reports of people being returned and that he was seeking information in Thailand.

An Indian border state withdrew its order to deny refugees food and shelter after the measure drew fierce public criticism.

US SAYS REPREHENSIBLE VIOLENCE

The military seized power by saying that the November elections won by the Suu Kyis party were fraudulent, a claim rejected by the electoral commission.

A civil disobedience strike campaign has crippled part of the economy and protesters escalated it by asking residents on Tuesday to leave trash at city intersections.

Western countries condemned the coup and violence and demanded the release of Suu Kyis, and some have imposed limited sanctions.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said some foreign countries and companies with large investments in businesses that support Myanmars Army should reconsider these issues.

He said the recent violence was reprehensible and followed an increasingly disturbing and even horrific pattern of violence against protesters opposing the military regime.

Indonesia led the efforts of members of the Association of Ten Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, to push for a negotiated solution, despite an old agreement not to comment on the issues. of each other.

Foreign criticism and Western sanctions against Myanmar’s former juntas have had little short-term impact.

Reuters staff reports; Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Stephen Coates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos