London had the lowest rate of increase in home prices in the first quarter in the UK, Nationwide Report

According to new data, he saw average home prices in the UK in March down 0.2% from a month ago, and London had the lowest first-quarter growth rate across the UK.

Nation Wide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said the slowdown reflects weakening demand before the stamp duty leave ends.

Buyers were rushing to benefit from stamp duty deferrals on real estate sales of up to 500,000 at the end of last year and early 2021. The deadline was set at the end of this month, but was recently extended to June 30th.

According to a study by the Nationwide Building Society, the UK average price hit 232,134 units this month. The annual growth rate was 5.7%, slowing from 6.9% last month.

Looking at the period from 3 months to 31 March, London was the most sluggish region with an annual price growth weakening to 4.8% from 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The average price for the first quarter in London was 482,576 pieces.

Nationwide said the UK’s annual increase in housing prices in the first quarter was similar to the fourth quarter, but there is a mixed picture across the region.

The UK was the weakest country in the three months through March 2021, with housing prices rising 6.4% per year, slowing slightly compared to 6.9% in the last three months.

Growth last year was supported by a mix of repressed demand and government measures to promote purchases, such as stamp duty holidays, as dozens of people reevaluate demand for their homes during the blockade.

Government support came after an initial blow to the industry at the beginning of the first lockdown, which urged people to stay as immobile as possible and temporarily halted physical viewing.

Earlier this month, the budget provided additional vitality to the housing market by extending the stamp duty holiday deadline. Meanwhile, a mortgage guarantee scheme will also be launched, helping buyers with 5% deposits.

Nationwides Gardner said: Recent signs of economic resilience and the stimulus announced in the budget (including extended budgets and extended stamp duty holidays, and the introduction of mortgage guarantees) keeps housing market activity buoyant for the next six months.

However, he added: The long-term outlook is still very uncertain. The recovery continues to gather momentum, and changes in housing demand due to the pandemic can continue to drive the market up. But, as most analysts would expect, if the labor market weakens at the end of the year as policy support is withdrawn, activity will probably slow down sharply as we approach the end of 2021.

