



The United States has seen a 16% increase in new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

HOUSTON CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said Shell would speak with governors on Tuesday after warning some states were reopening too quickly.

However, in a tweet Monday night, Governor Greg Abbott said the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of tests returning positive, in Texas was 4.96%. That’s below the 5% threshold recommended by many health officials.

Almost three weeks after Governor Abbott allowed businesses to fully reopen and establish their own mask rules, figures from Texas Medical Center on Tuesday show the average seven-day positivity rate in their hospital system to be 4, 6%, against 4.7% the previous week and 7% the previous month.

Statistics also show that average COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping in the TMC system.

Dr Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, says it’s a slower downtrend than past surges.

Still at a level that’s almost double, Dr Boom said at a virtual town hall on Monday. Not quite, but almost double where we nadired out or bottomed in the September period and about almost two and a half times where we bottomed out in the May period.

Dr Pedro Piedra of Baylor College of Medicine said Tuesday that Houston was at the bottom of its third big wave of infection of the winter.

Right now, it’s kind of like he’s burned down, Dr Piedra said.

He says whether this wave falls, hovers or rises depends on several factors, including the extent of the reopening.

Dr Piedra also believes that spring break is a big factor due to the fact that many young people are not estranged from society and do not wear masks that have returned home. Often they do not show symptoms.

Have not been immune to what is happening in other parts of the country or around the world, Dr Piedra said.

Dr Piedra also hopes that greater immunization coverage will give Houston a head start against the more contagious variants.

It’s kind of like a race right now, Dr Piedra said. Who will win? The good or the bad?

Dr David Persse, City of Houston Public Health Authority, credits vaccinations with reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and its death rate.

He thinks that these vaccinations must be spread quickly to a large number of young people.

We can really get ahead of this virus, Dr Persse said at a press conference Monday announcing a vaccination competition between local universities. Is this the eye of the storm, and if it is, now is the time for us to push the vaccine in and out, then the rear of the storm is not the dirty side.

Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Department of Health, plans to add more community vaccination sites, in addition to the four existing health clinics, as supply increases.

HHD is also working on a partnership to target housing complexes.

Williams says his staff are also administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents confined to the home. They can call 832-393-4301 to get a photo.

