British Hotel Faces Money Struggle | insight





Traveling abroad for a traditional British summer vacation in Balearic or Greece can still be considered too dangerous for many, as a new relapse of the virus could close the borders again. Expect many of us who live on this island that isn’t too sunny to be chubby for a domestic holiday instead.

What this means for the UK hotel sector is that you will essentially see different rates of recovery for the different sectors of the hotel sector.

For example, country houses and coastal hotels and some services will quickly recover thanks to the many British vacationers in the country this year. However, until international business and leisure travel can take place again, flagship hotels in the city center and hotels that offer important international events are likely to operate at a lower share until 2022/23 than in 2019.

In parallel with these issues, the hotel financial market is also fluid. Most banks and insurance companies or pension fund-backed debt funds are closed for hotel loans, which can frustrate hotels in need of refinancing or attracting new investments during this period.

Another big fiscal time bomb in the UK hotel sector, especially the struggling hotels sector, is what will happen when the government removes the safety net of all business support measures such as business interest rate cuts, lagging and coronavirus business stop loans. It is set to end at the end of the month. In a still uncertain trading environment, it remains to be seen how the liquidity and debt gap will close.

In addition to the costs borne by the central government, liquidity issues are increasing for many businesses who have been under-income for months.

This means you need short-term working capital. In the first closure, the hotel was largely covered with equity and exemption from lenders to aid in backup and operations. However, the almost a year’s limited income for large hotels means that lenders have little desire to risk this type of transaction.

Traditional lenders have also withdrawn from areas such as completing development and holding stable income-generating assets. The lender, who would have provided an interest roll-up for six months to stabilize, is not ready to do so now. We can provide loans between completion and stabilization of development before mainstream banks re-emerge for refinancing.

In short, the outlook for UK hotels is largely positive, but financing may be difficult over the next few months to two years. That’s why agile investors and lenders who understand their assets by segmenting their assets to support those who own or buy a hotel have seen the opportunity to lend very comfortably to those in the space.

Alastair Carmichael is the Investment Director at HB Titan.

