Growth slows dramatically as US sanctions hit





The logo of the Chinese company Huawei in its main UK offices on January 28, 2020.

Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP via Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China Huawei’s revenue growth slowed significantly last year as the impact of U.S. sanctions and the economic fallout from the coronavirus weighed on the Chinese tech giant.

Revenue for 2020 totaled 891.4 billion yuan ($ 136.7 billion), up 3.8% year-over-year in yuan terms. This was slower than Huawei’s more than 19% revenue growth in 2019.

China is the only region where Huawei operates that has experienced positive revenue growth. Sales in China totaled 584.9 billion yuan ($ 89.7 billion), up 15.4% year-on-year and accounting for more than 65% of total revenue.

In 2020, the Chinese economy grew as the country managed to largely contain the coronavirus. Other major economies have seen contractions as the pandemic continued to spread around the world and many countries have declared lockdowns to varying degrees.

Huawei’s net profit for 2020 was 64.6 billion yuan ($ 9.9 billion), up 3.2% year-on-year.

US sanctions bite

Both measures hurt Huawei’s smartphone sales. At the time of inclusion of the entity list, Huawei was the second-largest smartphone player in terms of market share. But in the fourth quarter, Huawei fell from the top five suppliers in terms of market share as global sales plunged.

Huawei said its consumer business posted revenue of 482.9 billion yuan ($ 74.1 billion), up 3.3 percent year-over-year. This was slower than the 34% growth seen in 2019.

Ken Hu, rotating chairman of Huawei, said the results for the consumer business “were below” the company’s expectations due to lower smartphone revenues.

“Due to the unfair sanctions imposed on us by the United States, our mobile phone business has seen its revenues decline,” he said, according to an official English translation of his Mandarin remarks.

However, some of Huawei’s other products, including tablets, laptops, wearable devices and smart home devices, saw increased sales that helped offset the decline in smartphones, according to Hu.

In 2019, Huawei released its own operating system called HarmonyOS, which was designed to run on multiple devices. The company is looking to deploy the operating system to a number of its products and last month announced the software’s arrival on its foldable smartphone, the Mate X2. Huawei is hoping this can help its mainstream business.

Besides the smartphone sector, the United States has also sought to target Huawei’s telecommunications unit. Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the United States has sought to push allied countries to block Huawei from their 5G networks. 5G refers to next-generation mobile networks and Huawei is one of the leading companies manufacturing telecommunications equipment for this purpose.

Countries like Australia and the UK have blocked Huawei from their 5G networks.

That, coupled with a potential slowdown in equipment spending on mobile networks last year, is likely the reason why Huawei’s carrier business grew just 0.2% in 2020.

One bright spot for Huawei was its corporate activity, which includes products that it sells to companies in various industries. This could include cloud computing, which has been a high priority for the company recently.

In 2020, the company generated revenue of 100.3 billion yuan ($ 15.4 billion), up 23% year-over-year, making it the strongest growth of all Huawei divisions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos