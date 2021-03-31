Royal Caribbean is grateful to the emergency services, NHS and the military with their return to the UK set up for this summer.





Anthem of the Seas will be a family vacation starting sailing in Southampton, England, starting in July.

Provides 999 free voyages to people working in emergency services, NHS, social services and the military

LONDON, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Royal Caribbean International is returning to the UK this summer to set up a great soundtrack. The cruise line announced that the region’s most popular Anthem of the Seas will begin sailing from Southampton, England, from July 7. British families can visit Liverpool, England, Kirkwall in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland, choosing between a 4-night Ocean Getaways in early July and a 5–8 night British Isles cruise starting July 15. . In addition, in recognition of the tremendous efforts of emergency services, the National Health Service (NHS), the social services sector and the military over the past year, Royal Caribbean will provide UK residents in these professions with 999 free private rooms at the first Ocean Getaways. is. .

A new summer schedule can be booked on April 7th. Cruises sailing with fully vaccinated crew members are available to UK residents over 18 years of age who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and people under the age of 18 with negative test results. These current health and safety measures, like others, can evolve as they are continuously evaluated. Pre-registration for eligible guests for one of the 999 free private rooms that will open on April 13th will result in the final name being extracted from the ballot by the end of April.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said, “The UK is the closest we have to Royal Caribbean. We miss our British guests and want to go back to our cruise in Southampton.” . “We are delighted with the British government’s recent announcement on cruising, and we are excited to start sailing again with phenomenal and popular ships such as the Anthem of the Seas. Services, NHS, social work. The division and military will have a long-awaited opportunity to fully enjoy peace of mind and relax.”

Every aspect of the Anthem of the Seas is designed to welcome guests of all ages and become one of Britain’s most popular and popular ships. From world-renowned entertainment and high adrenaline activities to a wide variety of cuisines from around the world, this award-winning boat is a complete hi-tech playground and a comfortable retreat that consistently surprises and entertains from bow to stern. The main highlights on board are:

For thrill seekers, the RipCord by iFly skydiving experience, and the cruise line’s popular surf simulator, FlowRider, will give you an adrenaline rush in no time. The largest indoor activity space on the sea, SeaPlex features bumper cars, roller skates, and more. At the Two70, signature productions fuse art, multimedia and game-changing technology, and Tony Award-winning We Will Rock You’s West End productions take center stage at the Royal Theater. At night, you can dance all night at the Music Hall, the sea’s most popular live music venue, and sip a signature drink mixed by a pair of robotic bartenders at the Bionic Bar. An abundance of teen-only activities and games, a haven for teens and tweens. The youngest guests can also enjoy a wealth of fun in the award-winning Adventure Ocean, where there are exclusive activities designed for ages. Parents and grandparents can recharge at The Solarium, a quiet adult-only lounge area with a swimming pool, whirlpool and crystal canopy overlooking the sea. Don’t forget, you’ll get more breathtaking panoramic views of the British coastline from 300 feet above sea level in the iconic North Star windshield viewing capsule. A variety of free and special dining venues will satisfy all types of taste buds. The culinary lineup includes Wonderland, who admire the imaginative cuisine. Chops Grille for a classic American steakhouse; Izumi, where you can taste the taste of the Far East and fresh sushi.

On land, there are adventures to be enjoyed in Liverpool, Scotland and Belfast. Liverpool is not only the birthplace of the Beatles and home to Premier League football clubs, but also a vibrant, cosmopolitan city boasting a rich maritime history and contemporary art. Also, at Kirkwall in the enchanting Orkney Islands in northern Scotland, guests will have the opportunity to discover and learn about some of Britain’s most picturesque landscapes and the Viking heritage of this ancient Norwegian town. Belfast offers the perfect gateway to explore Northern Ireland, known for its historic landmarks, ancient Irish castles and stunning natural terrain.

Guests can rest assured of their own well-being, and the well-being of the crew and community visiting is a top priority at Royal Caribbean. Details of the health and safety measures to be implemented for summer cruises in the UK will be announced later. Comprehensive, multi-layered health and safety measures will continue to be driven by science and will utilize expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, the Royal Caribbean Group’s Public Health Officer and Chief Medical Officer, local governments and health authorities.

Royal Caribbean’s new British voyage continues to cruise the world once again, continuing the measured and safe return of the cruise line. They have been on a successful cruise for several months in Singapore with more than 50,000 guests to date sailing aboard the Quantum of the Seas, and the recently announced Odyssey of the Seas is the latest release of Odyssey of the Seas to cruise in Haifa, Israel. Bahamas with Sea Adventures, Bermuda with Sea Visions, Cyprus with Sea Jewels. For more information on Anthem’s limited summer cruise series, visit RoyalCaribbean.uk.

Note to editors To participate in one of the free voyages, residents of the UK must be able to present proof of an official blue light card that can be used by emergency services, the NHS, the social services sector, and those working in the military. It can be obtained by pre-registration through the Royal Caribbean International website starting April 13, 2021. Pre-registration is entered on the ballot that will be drawn by the end of April. Additional terms, conditions and information on how to pre-register for free voyages will be available on the Royal Caribbean website starting April 7th.

About Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for over 50 years. Ships of each successive class are amazing constructions with the latest technology and customer experience for today’s adventurous travellers. Cruise lines continue to innovate vacations with journeys to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on 6 continents, including CocoCay’s Perfect Day, the first of the Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been named “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 18 consecutive years at the Travel WeeklyReaders’ Choice Awards.

Follow us on Twitter @RoyalCaribPRon and visit RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com to keep your media up to date. Vacationers may call a travel advisor for additional information or reservations. Visit RoyalCaribbean.com. Or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of a Healthy Sailing Panel of Public Health and Science experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all voyages. Health and safety protocols, local travel restrictions, and permission to visit ports of call are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards and government requirements. US Cruises and Guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates for US government travel recommendations, or travel advisories and warnings related to cruise travel on the respective government website. Or see recommendations.

