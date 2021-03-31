UK housing crisis: how has homeownership become overwhelming? | business





Britain is facing a housing crisis. In recent decades, the cost of buying homes has risen faster than wages, causing many workers to set prices on the market.

Low deposit mortgages do not help in some areas of the country. This is because homeowners are in a position to save a lot of money for savings because they can’t afford the monthly payments for the mortgage they need.

High private sector rents make this difficult, and in some areas, it means 40% of tenants need state help to pay for their monthly housing costs. With the growing scarcity of affordable social housing, many families often pay more than mortgage loans.

Here is a short history of how we got to this point.

With years of social housing sales followed by more than 20 years of real estate market due to cheap credit, households who do not own homes are in a difficult position. High rents make it difficult to save enough for a low-cost mortgage each month. Runaway home prices mean for some people it’s impossible to save enough deposits to raise a mortgage. Low interest rates make real estate attractive to investors and help those who can afford deposits to make big bucks, but it doesn’t help those who save.

Correcting the situation isn’t straightforward, but there are things you can do to improve it.

*Note: UK Annual Average Home Prices shown are calculated as HPI UK Average Monthly Values.

Main image: Composite, Corbis/Getty Images, PA

