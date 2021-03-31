US halts glove company’s products





Top Glove Corp. fell 4% on Tuesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at U.S. ports of entry to seize the company’s Malaysian-made gloves, putting pressure on the world’s largest glove maker of the world to improve its working practices.

The move comes as Malaysia’s main industries – palm oil and gloves – come under scrutiny for poor labor practices. In December, the customs agency banned imports from Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest palm grower, citing allegations of forced labor. He has taken similar action against planter rival FGV Holdings.

Top Glove, which is seeking a listing in Hong Kong to bolster its profile with foreign investors, was one of the biggest winners in the global pandemic for much of 2020 until vaccine deployments undermined its appeal. . The customs agency’s order did not derail the proposed list, the company said in a Tuesday night response to an emailed question.

The Bureau of Trade, Customs and Border Protection, in consultation with the Treasury Department, said on Monday that it imposed the sanction on the Malaysian firm after finding “sufficient information to believe that Top Glove is using forced labor in the country. production of disposable gloves “. The ordinance extends a directive from last year to ban imports from two of the company’s units.

The denial of release order that the customs agency issued in July was based on reasonable but inconclusive information that several indicators of forced labor exist in the production process of Top Glove, Customs and Protection said. borders.

“Today’s forced labor finding is the result of a months-long CBP investigation aimed at preventing products made by modern slavery from entering U.S. commerce,” said Troy Miller, top official exercising the functions of commissioner of the agency, in a press release.

North America accounts for 22% of Top Glove’s sales volume, Kenanga Investment Bank said in a report.

Factories owned by Top Glove were found to be a major source of covid-19 infections in Malaysia last year. In November, the government ordered the company to shut down 28 of its factories in stages after discovering thousands of new cases, and raids were carried out on its dormitories. Its workers come from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Top Glove said in a statement Tuesday that its U.S. advice was working with customs and border protection officials to get more clarity and information. The company added that it was unable to determine the financial and operational effects of the order.

The company also said a report prepared by an independent international consultant to customs and border protection earlier this month indicated that “further progress” had been made and that given Top Glove’s ongoing actions , the findings did not constitute systemic forced labor.

In October, Top Glove said it had addressed issues highlighted by the U.S. Department of Labor and sought an early resolution and revocation of the ban on its products being exported to the country.

This week’s news is an “unfortunate negative” and translates into “cloudier earnings certainty and negative investor sentiment,” said Gan Huan Wen, analyst at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd., In a dated report Monday.

Monday’s ruling marked the second forced labor finding that the customs agency has issued in the current fiscal year. The agency ensured that enforcement action against Top Glove “will not have a significant impact on total US imports of disposable gloves,” said John Leonard, the acting executive assistant commissioner for commerce, in the communicated.

