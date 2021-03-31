Qualtrics EmployeeXM: Helping Go-Ahead Group’s UK Railroad Company Improve and Design UK Workforce Experiences | National news





LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/-Qualtrics (Nasdaq:XM), the world’s #1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, today announced the Go-Ahead Group, one of the UK’s leading companies . The transit company chose Qualtrics EmployeeXM to collect, analyze and act on employee feedback for British railway companies (Southeastern and Govia Thameslink Railways).

Employee Experience Sally Winston said, “Employees are critical to providing safe, efficient and reliable public transport. And after the 2020 event, it’s more than ever for management to stay close to the customer-facing workforce and act on feedback. It’s important.” Solution strategy. “By regularly engaging employees with Qualtrics EmployeeXM, organizations can quickly and effectively identify their needs and expectations and take confident and accurate actions at critical moments in improving the employee experience.”

EmployeeXM helps organizations close the experience gap by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-based approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies actions that HR leaders and managers can take to improve the day-to-day experience of employees that drive strategic change and generate revenue. For more information, please visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/.

Qualtrics Information

As the world’s leading experience management (XM) platform and the founder of the XM category, Qualtrics is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of their business: customers, employees, products, and brands. More than 13,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™). In other words, there are beliefs, feelings, and intentions that tell you why things happen and what to do about them. Qualtrics XM Platform™ helps businesses stay longer and attract more customers, engage employees to build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products that people love, and build brands that people love. It’s a behavioral system that helps. For more information, please visit qualtrics.com.

Go-Ahead Information

Go-Ahead is one of the UK’s leading public transport operators connecting communities through bus and rail services. Its purpose is to become a local partner in caring for the journey to improve the lives and well-being of communities around the world, employing more than 30,000 people in the bus and rail business in the UK, Singapore, Ireland, Norway and Germany. In addition to the traveling public, government and local authorities include customers, and the company is committed to tackling climate change, poor air quality and social isolation.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311410/Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

