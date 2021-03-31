U.S. trade war pushes China to steal tech and talent, Taiwan says





TAIPEI (Reuters) – The China-U.S. Trade war prompts Beijing to step up efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan in order to strengthen the self-sufficiency of China’s semiconductor industry, the government said on Wednesday of the island of technological power.

Washington has targeted China’s tech industry during the bitter trade dispute, imposing sanctions on companies including telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd, claiming they pose a threat to national security, angering Beijing.

Taiwan, claimed by China, is home to a thriving and leading chip industry in the world, and the government has long been concerned about China’s efforts to copy that success, through fair means or through fault.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting on how to respond to the red supply chain – a reference to the color of the ruling Communist Party in China – Taiwanese Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, said the trade war created new risks.

Affected by the US-China technology war, the development of the semiconductor industry in mainland China has been hampered, but they are still engaged in the development of the industry, she said.

In order to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply chain, poaching and infiltration is the fastest way for mainland China to do so, Wang added.

Taiwans flea workers have extensive experience and speak the same language, which means they are a natural target of the poaching that China has clung to, she added.

Taiwan’s Chinese Affairs Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hu Mu-yuan, deputy head of the Taiwans National Security Bureau, said China’s efforts pose a threat not only to Taiwan, but also to Japan and South Korea, threatening global trade and competition. loyal.

In addition, the Chinese Communists are stealing intellectual property from other countries to strengthen their own power, he added.

Taiwan has strict laws to try to prevent this from happening, but officials have warned that China is trying to get around them by setting up shell companies on the island, using Taiwanese headhunters and other methods.

Preventing key technology and high-tech personnel in Taiwan from being infiltrated through the red supply chain has become an important task to protect the competitiveness of our industry and ensure our economic security, Hu said.

Report by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting from the Beijing press room. Editing by Gerry Doyle

