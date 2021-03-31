British economy rebounded stronger than expected due to savings boom | business





According to official statistics, Britain’s recovery in the second half of last year was stronger than expected. According to official statistics, households have deposited more money into savings accounts than previous data suggested.

The National Statistical Office said in a series of data corrections dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy grew by 16.9% and 1.3%, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. This marked a sharp increase from the initial estimates of 16.1% and 1%.

Analysts say that a stronger recovery than the ONS initially suggested gave hope for wider expansion in 2021 as the economy gained momentum.

However, ONS contrasted the improved picture of the second half of 2020 with a deeper recession during the first and second quarters.

Gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, declined significantly more than initially anticipated between April and June, down 19.5% compared to the initial estimate of 19%.

During the year, the UK’s GDP fell 9.8% compared to the initially estimated 9.9%, but it is still its worst annual performance for more than 300 years.

Disposable income only increased 0.1% after adjusting for inflation to maintain average household spending power. But the lack of money to spend meant that many households had accumulated higher levels of savings than ONS previously believed.

The savings rate for cash savings as part of disposable income rose from 14.3% in the third quarter of 2020 to 16.1% in the fourth quarter.

Philip Shaw, economist at investment firm Investec, said: Our estimate of excess or depressed savings is now 120 billion, close to 10% of total household consumption in cash last year.

Ruth Gregory, UK chief economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said the optimistic reason consumer spending will shift from the weakest to the strongest of the economy as households return to savings is due to the high savings rate. As before the crisis, the share of income.

She said households are likely to go further and consume some of the savings stocks that they accumulated last year.

Shaw said that the third blockade expected a rebound of GDP in the first quarter of 2021 by 1.8%, followed by a 7.3% increase in GDP overall in 2021.

The annual 9.8% decline is the steepest since the official record began, while the Bank of England’s historical figures represent the largest decline since the 1709 Great Surrey.

Only minor corrections are needed for the epidemic-triggered recession to be milder than the next worst period of 1921, when the collapse of income after World War I led to a 9.7% drop in GDP.

However, ONS said GDP estimates are more uncertain than usual and are likely to be revised more than normal due to the problem of collecting data from the epidemic.

The UK economy recorded the largest contraction of all major powers by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with only Spain and Argentina reporting steeper declines.

ONS also stated in separate figures released on Wednesday that the UK current account expanded the difference between the value of goods and services imported by the UK and goods and services exported to 26.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This equates to 4.8% of UK GDP and is almost twice the level recorded over the past three months, as companies stockpiled imports before the December 31 Brexit deadline.

