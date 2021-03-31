Brother of Honduran President Sentenced to Life in US Prison over Drugs | Drug news





Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s brother has been sentenced to life in US prison after being convicted in a trial which a prosecutor said revealed him to be a central figure in one of the plots most important and violent drugs in the world.

Juan Antonio Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman, was convicted in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. The 42-year-old was convicted in October 2019 of charges carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge P Kevin Castel has said Hernandez’s life sentence is well deserved because of his free choice to engage in a life of drug trafficking for 12 years.

Hernandez was also ordered to pay $ 138.5 million in confiscation, which prosecutors said was blood money from drug trafficking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche called the crimes state-sponsored drug trafficking.

He called Hernandez a central figure in one of the world’s largest and most violent cocaine conspiracies and said he had for 15 years channeled cocaine shipments to the United States paying millions of dollars to senior Honduran officials like his brother.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez salutes during a rally of support after his brother Juan Antonio Tony Hernandez was convicted of drug trafficking in the United States, outside the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 20, 2019 [File: Jorge Cabrera/ Reuters]Honduras is one of the world’s major drug transshipment locations and one of the most violent places in the world, Laroche said. [Hernandez] obtained protection from investigations, arrests and extradition by paying huge bribes to politicians like his brother etc. [former president] Porfirio Lobo Sosa.

He said Hernandez also accepted millions of bribes, including $ 1 million from El Chapo Guzman, to go to the ruling National Party’s coffers for the 2009, 2013 and 2017 elections to benefit of his brother.

Hard personally

President Hernandez has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a felony.

In a voice note released by the Honduran Presidency, President Hernandez said he finds it incredible that false testimonies of avowed murderers are taken seriously.

What happened today is hard for the family, hard personally, Hernandez said. I don’t wish it on anyone.

Hernandez’s attorney, Peter Brill, had argued for leniency and mercy for his client, saying the United States should focus its anti-drug efforts on its citizens’ voracious appetites for Drugs.

Brill said Hernandez felt that witnesses who testified against him were not only motivated, but motivated against him to compensate as much as possible for ruining his life and that of his family and succeeded in doing so.

Court documents established that in addition to corrupting institutions responsible for transporting at least 185,000 kilograms (407,855 pounds) of cocaine to the United States, Hernandez commanded members of the Honduran security forces, controlled drug labs, sold drugs. machine guns and ammunition, some of which came from the military, to drug traffickers and contributed to two killings.

President Hernandez has often portrayed himself as a tough on drugs, acting as an ally of the United States in immigration and anti-narcotics operations.

The allegations could complicate efforts by President Joe Biden’s new US administration to tackle the causes of migration from Central America by investing $ 4 billion in the region, including Honduras.

In an indictment in a case earlier this month against now convicted Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, prosecutors said Hernandez, who has been president since 2014, used law enforcement and police officers. Honduran military to protect drug traffickers.

In court on Tuesday, Hernandez looked pale and dejected. When the accused was given a chance to speak, he complained to his lawyers, saying he barely saw them and they barely answered his emails.

I feel like I’ve been lied to, he said through a translator.

As Hernandez was led out of the courtroom, a spectator shouted: Criminal! Just like your brother!

Outside the courthouse, around 80 people carrying placards critical of the President of Honduras staged a loud protest.

