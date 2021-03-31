Myanmar’s Suu Kyi ‘Looks Healthy’, Lawyer Says As US Orders Non-Essential Staff To Leave





(Reuters) – Fallen Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared healthy during a video meeting on Wednesday, one of her attorneys said, as the United States ordered non-essential staff to the embassy to leave after horrific violence against opponents of a coup.

The detained Nobel laureate, who has been held since the military took power on February 1, had wanted to meet with lawyers in person and did not agree to a broad video chat in the presence of police, said the lawyer Min Min Soe to Reuters. by telephone.

Amay looks healthy, has a good complexion, said Min Min Soe, using a loving term meaning mother to refer to Suu Kyi.

Only the legal proceedings against her since the coup were discussed during the video conference, the lawyer said.

Suu Kyi, 75, was arrested the same day the military took power and faces charges including illegally importing six portable radios and violating coronavirus protocols.

The military has also accused her of corruption in two recent press conferences.

His lawyers say the charges were trumped up and dismissed the corruption charge as a joke.

The next hearing in his case will be on Thursday.

The military seized power saying that the November elections won by the Suu Kyis party were fraudulent. The electoral commission said the vote was fair.

The reimposition of the military regime after a decade of interim measures towards democracy has sparked relentless opposition.

At least 521 civilians were killed in protests, including 141 on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Fighting also broke out between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in border areas. Refugees fleeing the turmoil seek safety in neighboring countries.

Thousands of demonstrators were again out on Wednesday in different parts of the country.

Residents of the main city of Yangon banged pots and horns from their cars in a defiant cry as a CNN news crew was featured in what its correspondent said was a heavily armed convoy.

Media reported a shootout between security forces and civilians near the northwestern town of Kale. Voice of Myanmar said a villager was killed and several police officers injured.

Police and a spokesman for the Burmese junta did not respond to calls for comment.

The international community is increasingly worried about the country’s prospects without any sign of emerging from the crisis. The junta did not hold back offers from its Southeast Asian neighbors to help find a solution.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-coup protester walks past burning tires after activists launch a “garbage strike” against the military regime, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

The United States on Tuesday ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government workers and their families over concerns over what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called increasingly disturbing violence and even horrible against the demonstrators.

AIR ATTACKS

City-based opponents of the military regime have called for a united front with insurgent groups who have struggled against the government for decades for greater autonomy in border areas.

The army defended its long hold on power by claiming that it was the only institution capable of maintaining the unity of the country.

Myanmars’ oldest rebel group, the Karen National Union (KNU), said on Tuesday it was preparing for a major government offensive on its areas of operations along the eastern border with Thailand.

The KNU urged the international community, and Thailand in particular, to help the Karen people flee the assault and called on countries to sever their ties with the junta.

Military planes have been bombing KNU fighters since the weekend and thousands of villagers have fled their homes, many in Thailand.

Thailand has denied accusations by activists that the refugees were being forced to return.

Seven people were killed on Tuesday in an airstrike during a gold mining operation in KNU territory, the Irrawaddy news portal reported.

Fighting also intensified in the north between government forces and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), most recently with a KIA attack on a police station early Wednesday, the Kachin News Group said.

People have also crossed the border northwest of Myanmars to seek refuge in India, where a border state has withdrawn the order to deny refugees food and shelter after a public outcry over the measure.

Western countries condemned the coup and the violence and called for the release of Suu Kyis. Some have imposed limited penalties.

But those pushing for change carry limited clout in a country that has been largely isolated for decades under strict military rule and retains the support of countries like Russia and China.

In Washington, Blinken said foreign countries and companies with large investments in businesses that support Myanmars Army should reconsider these issues.

Reuters staff reports; Written by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel; Editing by Stephen Coates and Raju Gopalakrishnan

