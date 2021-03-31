Chinese Huawei says 2020 sales increased despite US sanctions





BEIJING – Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday it saw increased sales and profits last year, but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by US sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing for technology and security.

China’s leading global tech brand said sales of phones, networking equipment and other technologies increased 3.8 percent from 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan (135.8 billion of dollars), a decrease compared to previous years, a growth of 19.1%. This was propelled by a 15.4% gain in China, while sales in other markets declined.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. struggles to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019. Huawei was the best-selling smartphone brand in the second quarter of 2020, but fell into the top five globally after losing Google Music and other popular services.

We believe this is a very unfair situation for Huawei. It damaged us a lot, President Ken Hu said at a press conference at Huawei headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The results reflect the damage done by the sanctions and point to a possible future for Huawei that focuses on China and networks and other products less vulnerable to foreign pressure.

Huawei, which denies accusations it could aid Chinese espionage, has sold its cheaper Honor smartphone brand in hopes of boosting sales by separating it from the sanctions imposed on the parent company.

Huawei says it has a stockpile of US chips for its high-end smartphones, but executives have said those are running out. Trump extended the sanctions by banning global suppliers last year from using U.S. technology to produce chips for Huawei.

Economists and political analysts expect little change under President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said in February that he saw little chance that the sanctions would be lifted.

Hu did not directly respond to the question of how Huawei would cope if sanctions remained and when China’s nascent tech industry could provide the advanced chips it needs. But he said U.S. suppliers lost $ 10-20 billion in annual sales to Huawei and expressed hope for unspecified help from national leaders around the world to restore interaction with global chip suppliers.

We hope they can help us restore this kind of cooperation in the semiconductor industry, he said.

Hu expressed confidence that global sales will rebound once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

I’m pretty optimistic about the performance of 2021 in regions outside of China, but I’m not in a position to give you a definitive forecast, “he said.

The clash with Washington prompted the ruling Communist Party to make China an autonomous technological powerhouse this year. The finance ministry announced this week that chipmakers will be exempt from import taxes on equipment and raw materials until 2030.

Huawei said 2020 profit rose 3.2% to 64.6 billion yuan ($ 9.8 billion), slowing from the 5.6% growth in 2019.

Sales growth was the weakest since a year-long contraction in the early 2000s, after the tech industry was rocked by the collapse in internet company stock prices on Wall Street, according to the society.

Sales of smartphones and other consumer products increased 3.3% from 2019 to 487 billion yuan ($ 74.1 billion), or 54% of total revenue. This was down from a 34% increase in 2019.

In a show of technical prowess, the company in February unveiled a foldable smartphone with an eight-inch-wide (20-centimeter-wide) screen. But he said the Mate X2 will only be sold in China, possibly reflecting a shortage of processor chips to make it.

Research and development spending, already among the highest of any company, reached 141.9 billion yuan ($ 21.6 billion), according to Huawei. This represented 16% of income, compared to around 10% in previous years.

Sales in 2020 were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 15.4% sales growth was less than half of 2019’s 36.2%.

Sales of network equipment to global phone operators held steady at 302.6 billion yuan ($ 46.4 billion) after Washington pressured Europeans and other allies to exclude Huawei as they switched to next-generation technology.

Chinese officials accuse Washington of using false security accusations to injure a burgeoning competitor.

The two governments, along with Canada, are arguing over the arrest in Vancouver of a Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, who is Rens’ daughter. She is fighting extradition to the United States on charges related to a possible violation of US trade sanctions against Iran.

Two former Canadian diplomats have been arrested in China and are on charges of espionage in what is widely seen as an attempt to pressure Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ government to release Meng.

As more people worked remotely, sales of technology to manufacturers, healthcare and other businesses jumped 23% in 2020 to reach 103.4 billion yuan (15, $ 4 billion), up from the 8.6% gain in 2019.

Huawei says it is owned by Chinese employees who make up half of its workforce of 197,000 in 170 countries. The company began reporting its financial results ten years ago in an attempt to defuse Western security concerns.

