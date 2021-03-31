Biden launches effort to reshape U.S. economy with infrastructure package





(Reuters) – President Joe Biden will call for a radical and more permanent change in the direction of the US economy on Wednesday with a package of around $ 2 trillion to invest in traditional projects such as roads and bridges, everything by fighting climate change and strengthening human services such as seniors. care.

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden holds an infrastructure meeting with members of Congress in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, United States, March 4, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner / File Photo

He also aims to put U.S. businesses on the line for the Tab, which is expected to reach a total of $ 4 trillion once it rolls out the second part of its economic plan in April.

Coupled with its recently adopted $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program, the Bidens infrastructure initiative would give the federal government a bigger role in the U.S. economy than it has had in recent decades. generations, representing 20% ​​or more of annual production.

The effort, which will be announced at an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, sets the stage for the next partisan clash in Congress where members broadly agree that capital investment is needed, but are divided on total size and inclusion programs traditionally considered to be social services. How to pay them will be a thorny question in itself.

Biden is ignoring a campaign pledge for now and spares wealthy Americans any tax hikes. The plan would increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and amend the tax code to fill loopholes that allow companies to shift their profits overseas, according to a senior administration official.

It does not include expected increases in the top marginal tax rate or capital gains tax. The plan would spread the cost of the projects over an eight-year period and aims to pay it over 15 years, the senior administration official said.

The plan also includes $ 621 billion to rebuild national infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, highways and ports, including a landmark $ 174 billion investment in the electric vehicle market that sets the goal of ” a nationwide charging network by 2030.

Congress will also be asked to invest $ 400 billion to expand access to affordable home and community care for aging Americans and people with disabilities.

$ 213 billion is provided to build and renovate affordable and sustainable homes, along with hundreds of billions to support American manufacturing, strengthen nations’ electricity grids, embrace nationwide broadband broadband, and revamp nations water supply systems to ensure clean drinking water.

SECOND LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE TO COME

Biden is moving forward with massive work and infrastructure effort as he navigates an ambitious schedule to provide enough COVID vaccines to all adults by the end of May and the emergency deployment in the event of pandemic.

The White House is also facing an increase in the number of migrants on the southern border, fallout from consecutive mass shootings and an impending confrontation over obstruction in the Senate.

The plan is part of the Build Back Better program that the administration intends to put in place. The White House said the administration would introduce a second legislative package within weeks.

The second package is expected to include an extension of health insurance coverage, an extension of the expanded child tax benefit and paid family and medical leave, among other efforts aimed at families, officials said.

White House officials have not explained whether they will seek to push through the two efforts at the same time or if they will try to get Congress to approve one first.

The jockey around Bidens’ push has already started, as the Allies push for inclusion of their priorities in the next legislative effort and Republicans early signal concerns about the size and scope of the package.

Moderate Democrats said the package should be more focused on traditional infrastructure projects to attract Republican votes, seeking to revert to bipartisan policymaking.

Liberal lawmakers want to use the slim majority of parties in Congress to tackle some of the country’s biggest problems, such as climate change and economic inequality, with resources that reflect the scale of those challenges.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, one of the leading progressive Democrats, said on Tuesday that outside groups like the Americans for Tax Fairness had secured the infrastructure and jobs plan that Biden rolled out during the election campaign between 6, $ 5 trillion and $ 11 trillion over 10 years.

We love to see a plan that goes big, Jayapal said. We really do think there is enough room to bring the overall number to somewhere in that range in order to really address the scale of the investments that we need to make.

Republican Garret Graves, a senior member of his party on the House special committee on the climate crisis, said he was keeping an open mind but worried Democrats would use the popularity of infrastructure to usher in a large expansion of social welfare.

If they’re just going to wrap a cow pie in a candy shell, then I’m not there, Graves said in an interview on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Dan Burns and Peter Cooney

