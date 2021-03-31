The American private wage bill posts the biggest gain in six months; cooling housing market





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in March as more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19, pushing the economy toward a wider reopening, which is expected to trigger a strong wave of pent-up demand in the coming month.

Although the increase in the private wage bill shown in the ADP’s national employment report on Wednesday was slightly lower than economists’ expectations, the rise in hiring has aligned with a recent improvement in labor market conditions. job. The widespread increase was led by the leisure and hospitality industry.

The job market and economy are also supported by the massive $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Companies were hiring again in March and the economy was booming, said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York City.

Private payrolls jumped by 517,000 jobs this month after increasing 176,000 in February. Economists polled by Reuters predicted an increase in the private wage bill of 550,000 jobs in March.

The leisure and hospitality sector added 169,000 jobs after just 51,000 in February. Construction payrolls rebounded by 32,000 jobs, while factory hires increased by 49,000.

The ADP report is developed in conjunction with Moodys Analytics.

It has a very poor history of predicting the number of private payrolls in more comprehensive governments and a closely watched employment report due to differences in methodology. Recent reports have shown rapid improvement in labor market conditions.

The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits has fallen to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. A report released on Tuesday showed that household employment has rebounded the most in one year in March after three consecutive monthly decreases.

Stocks on Wall Street were higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices have fallen.

HIGH EMPLOYMENT GAINS EXPECTED

According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 647,000 jobs in March after increasing by 379,000 in February. The government is due to release the March jobs report on Friday.

We still expect the non-farm payroll to post a gain above the consensus of 700,000, with much of that gain reflecting the rebound in leisure and hospitality employment, said Michael Pearce, US economist. principal at Capital Economics in New York.

Economists are hoping the job market has turned after cutting 306,000 jobs in December. The relief program adopted this month sends additional checks for $ 1,400 to qualified households and extends the government’s safety net for the unemployed until September 6.

This should boost consumer spending from March. In addition, Americans have amassed about $ 1.9 trillion in excess savings, which economists say will fuel consumer spending when the economy fully reopens this year and through 2021, and spur demand for workers.

Federal Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that one million jobs per month could become the norm throughout the summer.

Employment is 9.5 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. As the labor market recovers, the housing market appears to be stumbling as soaring prices amid tightening supply. and rising mortgage rates reduce affordability.

A separate report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors showed its index of pending home sales, based on contracts signed in February, fell 10.6%, with contracts falling in all four regions.

Economists had predicted that pending real estate contracts, which turn into sales after a month or two, would decline 2.6% in February. Compared to a year ago, pending home sales were down 0.5% in February. The contracts had increased for eight consecutive months on an annual basis.

The supply of existing housing is at an all time high. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a nine-month high of 3.17%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have increased since February.

The drop in contracts suggested that sales of previously owned homes could fall further in March after falling sharply in February. A third report from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed applications for loans to buy a home fell last week after four consecutive weekly increases.

The housing market continues to face both headwinds and headwinds. Suppressed demand and a strong economic rebound should support sales as we head into the heart of the spring home selling season, said Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics in New York City.

However, tight inventories and house prices at multi-year highs will make buying a home difficult for some households.

Data on Tuesday showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index climbed 11.2% in January from a year ago, the fastest in 15 years, after rising 10, 4% in December.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

