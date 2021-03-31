British Seafood Farmers Threaten Legal Action Against EU Export Ban | fishing





Environment Minister George Eustice faces a threat of legal action from shellfish farmers over allegations that the government misleads the industry through an agreement with the EU after Brexit.

An attorney representing 20 shellfish companies told The Guardian that the government has shown negligence and administrative misconduct and is considering a group action claim for compensation.

Separately, a major mussel exporter sent a legal letter to the Secretary of State stating that if the shellfish market with the EU is not open until September, the company will sue for damages.

Raw mussels, cockles, oysters and other crustaceans caught in most of the UK’s waters are no longer allowed to enter the EU after the UK left the Customs Union and a single market on New Year’s Eve.

Eustice, officials and other ministers argued that the Bloc originally planned to resume this trade after Brexit and changed its position earlier this year. Brussels consistently denied the government’s claims and said the rules for third countries such as Britain were clear and long-lasting.

Andrew Jackson LLP’s partner Andrew Oliver said he represents 20 shellfish companies that are considering legal action against environmental, fisheries and rural departments. We are receiving leading advice on government actions related to the EU. Trade agreements and guarantees provided by the government for the export of crustaceans.

We believe that there is negligence and negligence in relation to government negotiations on settlement and treatment of customers.

One major mussel farmer has already sent Eustice a legal letter warning that if it cannot start trading by September, it will start claiming substantial damages.

An attorney at Offshore Shellfish, a 30-year-old company with 15 employees in Brixham, Devon, wrote to the Secretary of State on March 25 that the department’s ministers and officials have repeatedly given shellfish farmers false hopes for their business. You can continue to do business with the EU.

Warranty provided by the department [Defra] Raised legitimate expectations for LBM exports. [live bivalve molluscs] Class B waters from the UK to the EU will continue after January 1, 2021.

If the customer is unable to resume trading in September 2021, the offshore farm must be dismantled and demolished. This scenario (which we want to avoid) could lead to significant damage claims, the letter said.

Attorneys for Offshore Shellfish said they received advice from lawyers that contradicted Defras’ guarantee that exports from the UK to the EU would continue.

Our client and the British Shellfish Association are in discussions with Victoria Prentis MP (Vice Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food) and received information via a telephone conversation on March 9, 2020 that the EU was wrong.

However, Defra did not provide any legal basis or advice to support this position. In fact, our clients were forced to seek opinions from independent advisors on this matter, and the advisors advised that the EU’s position could be maintained.

Defra spokesman said the department could not comment on potential legal action. The measure made it clear that exports of live bivalve mollusks from Class B water for purification could continue after the transition period. He said he confirmed this in a letter with the committee.

The Commission has now amended import regulations without scientific or technical justification. In fact, they affected businesses on both sides by changing the law to justify their position of blocking transactions.

