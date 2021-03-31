Major U.S. corporations target new Georgia voting restrictions





Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signs Bill SB 202, a restrictive voting law that activists said was aimed at reducing the influence of black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and tightly control the US Senate, in this document. photo posted on Kemp’s Twitter feed on March 25, 2021.

Governor Brian Kemp’s Twitter feed | Document to be distributed via Reuters

Business leaders across the United States call for efforts to restrict access to voting after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that opponents say disproportionately deprives people of color .

Among the overhaul of the national elections, the bill includes restriction on drop boxes, criminalizes providing food or water to voters lined up outside polling stations, requires proof of mandatory identity for absentee voting and creates greater legislative control over how elections are conducted. Classes.

The bill is one of many Republican-backed election efforts introduced across the United States after former President Donald Trump and other GOP members falsely claimed the election defeat of the year last was due to fraud. For Georgia, this follows a historic turnout in state elections, especially among black voters and voters of color, in the November general election and in the January runoff which saw two Democrats defeat the Republican senators in office.

Civil rights groups, business leaders and Democratic officials are speaking out against the law.

CNBC has compiled a list of business responses to the bill:

Global asset manager BlackRock released a statement Wednesday on LinkedIn. “Equal access to the vote is the very foundation of American democracy. While BlackRock appreciates the importance of maintaining the integrity and transparency of elections, they should not be used to restrict equality of opportunity. access to polls. BlackRock is concerned about efforts that may limit access to the ballot for anyone. Voting should be easy and accessible for ALL eligible voters. Voting is not just a right, but a vital element of civil activity. We must encourage all eligible voters to play this essential role in our democracy, “wrote CEO Larry Fink. Alfredo Rivera, director of Coca-Cola, said in a statement that the company, whose the seat is in Georgia, was deceived by the law. “As soon as the Georgian legislature met this year, our company joined with other Georgian companies to share our fundamental principles: we opposed the measures to reduce or restrict voter access and we advocated for broad access, voter convenience, electoral integrity and political neutrality. . Anything that prevents these principles can lead to the suppression of voters. We have taken these steps because they are in line with our purpose and the conscience we follow, “he said. Georgia-based Delta Airlines said in a note to employees that” the bill final is unacceptable and does not match the values ​​of Delta. “” After having had time to now fully understand what is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees of the black community, it is evident that the bill includes provisions that will make more difficult for many under-represented voters, especially black voters. their constitutional right to elect their representatives. This is wrong, ”said CEO Ed Bastian. Pharmaceutical giant Merck said on Wednesday the company was “strong in our core values, including our commitment to social justice and the right of people to fully and freely participate in electoral processes.” “There is no right more fundamental than the right to vote. Democracy is based on ensuring that every eligible voter has an equal and fair chance to vote, without restrictions that have a discriminatory impact. We all have an obligation to stand up against Racism and other forms of discrimination whenever we see them, “the company added. The North American operations of Porsche, headquartered in Georgia, said that” l Equal access to the ballot boxes for every voter is at the heart of a democracy. “” As an Atlanta-based company, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) has supported the work of the Metro Atlanta Chamber with members of the the Georgia General Assembly to maximize voter turnout and ensure the integrity of the elections. We understand that the legislative outcome remains subject to debate and hope a resolution can be found among all parties that encourages and enables every eligible vote, ” the company said. UPS, based in Georgia, said this week that the company supports the ability and facilitation of all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote. “Like other businesses in the community, we have actively engaged with political leaders from both parties and other stakeholders to advocate for more equitable access to the ballot box and for the integrity of the electoral process in statewide. We echo the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s statement and stand ready to continue to help ensure that every Georgian voter has the opportunity to vote, “the company said. Mercedes-Benz said it” opposes the efforts that discourage eligible voters from participating in this vital process. In a blog post, Microsoft President Brad Smith noted that the company had expressed concern about the law before it was passed and set out its opposition in more detail, such as reducing the window of time voters can request a postal vote. “We recognize that some recent criticisms of Georgian law have been shown to be incorrect. But already it is clear to us that the new law contains important provisions that unnecessarily and unfairly make it more difficult for people to vote, “Smith wrote.” This new law falls far short of the mark and we need to work together to pressure the Georgian legislature to change it, “he added. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins shared his concern about the new law in a tweet.” Our vote is our voice, and everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard. Governments should strive to make voting easier, not harder. Ensuring equality of #VotingRights is not a political matter, it’s a matter of right and wrong, “The Georgia-headquartered Home Depot said it would work to ensure that its workers across the country have the resources and information to vote. “We believe that all elections should be accessible, fair and safe and support broad voter turnout.”

In a statement Wednesday to CNBC, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp defended the law and specifically targeted Delta’s chief executive.

“Today’s statement from Delta CEO Ed Bastian contrasts sharply with our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law and unfortunately continues to propagate the same bogus attacks repeated by partisan activists,” he said. declared the Republican governor.

“Mr. Bastian should compare Georgia’s voting laws, which include no-excuse voting for absentees, online voter registration, 17 days of early voting with two optional extra Sundays, and automatic voter registration.” when obtaining a driver’s license with other states in which Delta Airlines operates, “he added.

Frank Holland, Mike Wayland, Phil LeBeau, Sara Eisen, Amelia Lucas, Kevin Stankiewicz and Leslie Picker of CNBC contributed to this report.

