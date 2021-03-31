British Carrier Strike Group sails with Dutch frigates in 2021





The Dutch naval frigate HNLMS Evertsen will join the UK Carrier Strike Group during its first deployment from the North Atlantic to the Mediterranean, Indian and Indo-Pacific. The strike group will conduct a variety of operations and training with allies and partners, including NATO in the Mediterranean and coalition operations in the Middle East. As an air defense frigate, she provides critical air defense protection to the aircraft carrier and controls air missions from the operation room.

Frigate Evertsen joined the U.S. Marine Corps F35 jet and U.S. Navy destroyer squadron as a contribution to the deployment in 2021 by NATO allies. They have become an integral part of the Carrier Strike Group, presenting NATO’s first fifth-generation Carrier Strike assets and demonstrating NATO’s reliable deterrence through its joint expedition capabilities.

The CSG21 will be an ambitious deployment covering more than 20,000 nautical miles from the North Atlantic to the Mediterranean, Indian and Indo-Pacific.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The Dutch participation adds another dimension to this UK sovereign placement. The commitments of NATO, JEF and European Union forces represent the Carrier Strike Group’s contribution to collective defense and reliable deterrence.

This joint deployment will provide a unique opportunity for our armed forces to integrate and operate together to support truly shared global defense and security issues.

Dutch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said:

We are very excited to have HNLMS Evertsen join the UK Carrier Strike Group. This gives the Dutch Navy a unique opportunity to train in this type of international environment, especially the UK and the US, as well as other partners.

The UK remains a strategic partner and important NATO ally of the Netherlands after Brexit. By participating in the Carrier Strike Group, the Dutch Navy can make a valuable contribution to the NATO alliance in the near future. The British and Dutch armies have been working intensively for many years. This new bonding activity highlights our close relationship.

The HNLMS Evertsen is a highly sophisticated air defense frigate equipped with weapons and sensors to protect the Carrier Strike Group from hostile aircraft and missiles. She can also perform maritime security missions that operate independently or as part of a strike group.

The Netherlands has played an important role in building the deployment by participating in a series of multinational exercises throughout 2020, most recently training strike warriors in the North Sea last October.

