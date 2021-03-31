Leading causes of death in the United States in 2020? CDC says COVID-19 was third





Behind heart disease and cancer, the CDC said the coronavirus was responsible for more than 375,000 deaths in the United States in 2020.

WASHINGTON The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on Wednesday detailing how the coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020.

Preliminary data indicates that heart disease claimed an estimated 690,000 lives, all forms of cancer claimed just over 598,000 lives, and COVID-19 was responsible for more than 375,000 US deaths last year.

The CDC said that of the 378,048 death certificates it received related to the coronavirus in 2020, COVID-19 was listed as the sole cause of death in 5.5% of them. Of the other death certificates listing COVID-19, 97% also mentioned “a plausible chain-of-event condition” – for example pneumonia or respiratory failure. Another major contributor is hypertension, diabetes, or both, the report said.

At the end of February, the United States surpassed 500,000 COVID deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 has made suicide one of the top 10 causes of death. Overall, the death rate for the year increased by almost 16% from the previous year, according to the report.

The news was announced just before the White House COVID-19 response team addressed the country to take stock of current efforts against the virus. The 11:15 a.m. Eastern briefing included infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky and Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on COVID-19 response.

The CDC also said Wednesday that death rates from COVID-19 were the highest among Hispanics.

On Monday, Dr Walensky pleaded with Americans to “sound the alarm” and work together to prevent a possible fourth outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have so much to hope for, so much promise and potential from where we are and so much to hope for, but for now I’m scared,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at the time. from the White House COVID-19 briefing on Monday. .

Walensky explained that the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the United States is up 10%, hospitalizations are increasing, and COVID-related deaths have risen to an average of 1,000 per day.

The CDC said the findings of its latest report support “the accuracy of monitoring COVID-19 mortality in the United States using official death certificates.” He added that proper documentation on the diagnosis of the death certificate is essential for public records.

The coronavirus, which was first directed in the United States in January 2020, is responsible for the deaths of more than 551,000 people, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

