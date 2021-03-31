Holy days arrive for worshipers as pandemic eases in United States





For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an added measure of joy as the nation experiences growing optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if they still adhere to the restrictions, many churches can attract the largest number of worshipers in person for months.

It is also a season of great holy days for other religions, which takes place in a more radiant atmosphere than a year ago. Jews celebrate Passover this week, and Muslims will enter the holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.

In Houston, Reverend Meredith Mills looks forward to a return to worship in person on Sunday at the sanctuary of Westminster United Methodist Church. With the exception of a few Christmas services which have drawn a handful of people, the church has been worshiping on its lawn since October.

Many of our people are two weeks after their second shot of the vaccine, so the comfort level is much higher now, said Mills, who had her own episode of COVID-19 in January. It’s almost like we’ve been in Lent for a year and we’re ready for Easter.

Mills recently made a video of herself walking the empty sanctuary reflecting on a year of realizing that God is everywhere in people’s homes and even on Zoom, but sacred spaces remain vital.

So this space is about to reopen, she said. On Easter Sunday we are going to be masked and left behind … but we were going to gather and we were going to sing, Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia, Alleluia. Were going to let Hallelujahs ring outside these walls.

At St. Barnabas Lutheran Church in the Chicago suburb of Cary, indoor attendance will be limited to 50 people, but there will also be an outdoor service.

Reverend Sarah Wilson said that over the past year the congregation has endured fear, exhaustion, change, confusion, irritation, disappointment, doubt.

But now that more of us are getting vaccinated, we also have a little bit of hope, “she said by email.” Whenever a parishioner tells me they’ve had an injection, I’m so happy.

Likewise, the Rev. Bob Stec of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick, Ohio, has declared that his ward’s theme for this Easter is alive in Christ,

All over the world we have all lived a year of death, he said. After a difficult and challenging year, we are ready to step into a hopeful future.

Stecs Church will be open for in-person worship, but for those still hesitant to gather inside, there will be a drive-through confession and communion, as well as a representation of the Stations of the Cross visible from the parking lot. .

At Mary, Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church in Spencer, Massachusetts, there will be indoor Sunday service for up to 200 worshipers at 40% capacity and outdoor service that can be heard on parishioners’ radios.

Everyone wants to be back … but some chose not to do so out of prudence, said Reverend William Schipper, the pastor.

Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of Congregation New Light in Pittsburgh said the Passover feast had strong parallels with the pandemic in that it was first celebrated in quarantine, after God commanded the Israelites in Egypt to shelter in their homes all night.

We now know that many of us have taken refuge in homes for an entire year; travel was prohibited; meeting in person in large groups violated basic health principles, Perlman said via email. For me, like my Israelite ancestors, there was something transformative about the whole experience. … Vaccination was a gift from God.

Perlman provided services virtually and in person in a chapel at Beth Shalom Synagogue. New Light once worshiped at the Tree of Life Synagogue, where three members of his congregation were among 11 Jews killed by a gunman in 2018.

Rabbi Motti Seligson of the Chabad-Lubavitcher Chassidic organization said many American Jews are holding small group Passover Seders due to the pandemic. There was surprisingly strong demand online for the Haggadah Chabad.org, a new educational version of the holy text for the start of Passover that was designed for little Seders, with around 300,000 downloads instead of the expected 100,000, he said.

Ramadan, a time of fasting and worship, is usually centered on solidarity, as Muslims gather for prayers and iftars, or evening meals to break the daily fast. Last year, the pandemic forced Muslims to reimagine certain rituals, and some will continue to do so this Ramadan.

Salima Suswell, founder and executive director of the Philadelphia Ramadan & Eid Fund, said she is partnering with mosques to provide take-out iftars three days a week. For the end of Ramadan celebration, he will distribute toys and decorations to help families celebrate in private.

We want to make families aware that there is a way to continue to enjoy the benefits of the holy month of Ramadan, while ensuring safe social distancing at home, said Suswell.

It’s a far cry from 2019, when the group hosted an iftar dinner at a museum and an end of Ramadan celebration in a park drew around 15,000 people, Suswell said.

At the Puget Sound Muslim Association in Redmond, Washington, worshipers can once again gather to perform Ramadans taraweeh prayers after being unable to do so in 2020.

A lot of people are really excited, said Deputy Imam Sheikh Adam Jamal. There are people, old people, who have probably been doing taraweeh (in a mosque) every year from a young age. … They missed it for a year which was just devastating.

However, capacity will be limited to the mosque, which during Ramadan is usually filled with people standing side by side for prayers. People can also pick up canned iftar meals.

It will be different from before, “said Jamal,” but it will be closer than last year.

In Spanish Fork, Utah, approximately 25,000 Hindus traditionally converge on the Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple to throw colored powder for the celebration of Holi marking the advent of spring. This year, the rally has been postponed to the end of September in the hope that it is safe for everyone to join together instead of drastically reducing attendance.

We want to have it at a time when everyone can come, … If things continue on the right track and everyone gets vaccinated, we should be OK for September, said festival coordinator Charu Das .

Das said he loved the festival because it celebrates diversity: it recognizes that we complement each other with different ethnicities, different nationalities, different genders. God creates in unlimited varieties.

Associated Press writer Luis Andres Henao and AP video reporter Jessie Wardarski contributed to this report.

The Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

