UKs G7 Trade Track Opening Statement





As the world recovers from the coronavirus, today we come together to show that the best way is to free and fair trade.

Just as trade has built our country, it will help us live a better life by creating quality jobs in industries that are at the heart of our future.

We can’t waste the right moment.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has a new Secretary-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. It’s a pleasure to join us today.

The United States has a new administration with Ambassador Catherine Thai as trade representative.

The UK is a newly independent trading country.

Today is the start of the first G7 trading track, an initiative pioneered by the UK.

Fundamentally, our like-minded democracies must win the fight for the soul of global trade that forces the WTO to work for people around the world.

Together, we can fully support Dr. Ngozi in promoting the desperately needed reforms at the 12th WTO Ministerial Meeting in Geneva in December.

If we do not make progress today and do not make direct progress at our next meetings in May and October, we will lose our obligations.

The G7 covers half of the global GDP we need to speak out and mobilize more friends and allies to drive trade into the 21st century.

If we don’t take action, we risk disrupting global trade with the biggest tyranny that moguls feel they can set the rules for. That winner-takes-all future will ultimately make people around the world worse.

The WTO is over 25 years old. It was founded in 1995, before Google built its first website, where China’s economy was a tenth of the size of the United States and the UN held its first climate conference COP1 in Berlin.

However, the WTO is still reflecting the world in too many ways, despite the remarkable increase in digital trade and China and the UK now preparing to host COP26.

We must reflect the present world. Especially in areas such as digital and data, the environment, and women’s economic empowerment, rather than trapped in the 1990s.

We have been hindered by a rulebook that has not kept pace with the modern world.

The malicious practices of non-market economies have given trade notoriety, from forced labor and forced technology transfers to massive unreported subsidies and environmental destruction.

It’s ridiculous that some countries can avoid market discipline by claiming that they are developing countries if they are not.

In fact, the trading system has not been communicated to people around the world because it is not fair or irrelevant to their lives.

With the WTO under the new and dynamic leadership of Dr. Ngozis, we need to work together to set the Geneva roadmap that delivers change in two big ways.

First, you need to make sure that the WTO is fair to all member states.

Reform the dispute resolution system, get rid of unfair industrial subsidies, and keep everyone big and small follow the rules and keep them transparent.

Second, we need to modernize the WTO by advancing the rules for data and digital trading, appropriately addressing the issue of carbon leaks, and improving women’s inclusion in global trade.

By this summer, you can show your willingness to practice reform by addressing issues that should be common sense, such as the fisheries negotiations.

Together, we can escape the Covid crisis and change global trade forever.

Let us no longer be disturbed by the rules written a generation ago when we need to advance us now and in the next 25 years.

Through free and fair trade, we will spark a job-led and export-led recovery.

By entering the 21st century, the global trade system will open a new era of rich jobs, opportunities and prosperity for our people.

Together, we are taking great steps to make this bright future a reality.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos