Honda recalls more than 628,000 vehicles in US over faulty fuel pumps





Honda says it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: March 31, 2021 / 09:07 AM EDT / Updated: March 31, 2021 / 09:34 AM EDT

The Honda logo is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles in the United States to repair drive shafts that may break, window switches that may overheat and a software flaw. (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (NEXSTAR) Honda is recalling 628,124 vehicles in the United States to replace fuel pumps which may fail, resulting in loss of engine power and vehicle stalling which could increase the risk of an accident.

Much of the Honda and Acura model line-up from the 2018 to 2020 model years is covered by the recall, including the small CR-V SUV, the company’s best-selling U.S. vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be faulty. Honda claims to have received no reports of accidents or injuries.

Nissan recalls 854K Sentra cars over brake light issue

Included in the recall are the 2018 and 2019 CR-Vs, the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupé, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. The recalled Acura models are the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

Owners will be notified by mail at the end of May and dealers will replace fuel pumps free of charge. The company said owners should take affected vehicles to an authorized dealer as soon as they receive notification.

Owners can also check if their vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. KST. Pacific, Monday to Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos