GLOBAL MARKETS – Global stocks struggle as US bond yields advance





(Updates throughout)

* Focus on Bidens multi-billion dollar plan

* 10-year UST returns set for biggest quarterly gain since Q4 2016

* MSCI All Country World Index 0.1% lower

* Deliveroo shares plunge 30% on London debut

* The US dollar approaches its one-year high against the Japanese yen

* Oil rises higher, gold falls

LONDON / SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) – Global equities wobbled on Wednesday as the safe-haven dollar held close to five-month highs as Treasury yields resumed rising before US President Joe Biden announced a multi-billion dollar plan to rebuild the infrastructure of the Americas.

The relentless rise in U.S. bond yields, with 10-year yields on track for their biggest quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2016, weighed on sentiment even as Chinese data suggested a strong global economic recovery.

The European regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, on track for its second consecutive month of gains. Britains FTSE 100 was down 0.1% as shares of online food delivery company Deliveroo fell 30% on the first day of trading.

The UK economy grew more than expected, 1.3%, in the last quarter of last year, but shrank again the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were a bit higher.

Some global banks are facing billions of dollars in losses after US investment firm Archegos Capital Management defaulted on margin calls, putting investors in trouble over who else might be exposed.

But, for much of the quarter, the focus was on surging bond yields, which made stock valuations high, especially for big tech companies that suffered the brunt of the sell-off.

10-year Treasury yields on Wednesday rose 1.746% from 1.708% on Tuesday and were last at 1.723%.

Eurozone bonds calmed down, but Germany’s 10-year yield was set for its biggest quarterly jump since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investors were eagerly awaiting Bidens’ trip to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, where he is expected to push for a Build Back Better plan. It could cost as much as $ 4 trillion to pay for conventional roads and bridges while tackling climate change and domestic policy issues like income equality.

According to James Athey, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments. If investors correctly assess the risks, there shouldn’t be much impact on the markets in the short term.

The MSCIs All Country World Index, which tracks stocks from 49 countries, was down 0.1%.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.3%, its first monthly loss in five months.

Sentiment in Asia remained pessimistic despite data showing Chinese factory activity grew faster than expected in March. Chinese services have also increased.

China’s blue chip index fell 0.9% and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.9% as investors sold financial stocks amid growing uncertainty over fallout from margin calls who brought down Archegos Capital.

In the foreign exchange markets, currencies were weaker against the US dollar. The dollar hit a one-year high of 110.48 against the yen, with investors betting aggressive fiscal stimulus and vaccinations would boost the US economic recovery.

The dollar is on track for a third consecutive monthly rise against the yen and its largest since late 2016.

The dollar index held steady above 93 after hitting a high of 93.357 on Tuesday. It went from nearly 90 in early March, on track for its best month since 2016.

In commodities, Brent rose 0.5% to $ 64.47 a barrel. US crude added 0.6% to $ 64.53 a barrel.

Gold prices slipped to 1,684.40 an ounce.

Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; graphic by Dhara Ranasinghe; edited by Sam Holmes, Shri Navaratnam, Larry King

