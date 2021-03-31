NATO assets will cover the UK’s AEW gap by 2023 | news





The UK will leverage its position within the multinational NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) unit to cover the decommissioning of the remaining Boeing E-3D Sentry aircraft later this year, and replacements will not arrive until 2023.

Three of the 707-based surveillance aircraft are still serving the British Air Force (RAF), but the Department of Defense (MoD) announced their departure on March 22nd.

We will scrap the E-3D Sentry in 2021 as part of the transition to a more modern and more capable three fleet. [Boeing] E-7A wedgetail for 2023, MoD revealed in a spending priority review by 2025.

MoD informs FlightGlobal that further decisions on the exact retirement date will come later. On March 29, RAF celebrated the 30th anniversary of the E-3D’s first flight.

With the E-3D leaving, the UK will have a gap of about two years in providing domestic aviation early warning services. MoD says we remain full members of the NATO AEW & C Force and will provide guarantees upon request, MoD says.

In the 2015 Strategic Defense and Security Review, MoD said it would upgrade its Sentry fleet, extending its use to 2035. However, it withdrew from this approach and signed a 1.5 billion ($2 billion) contract to acquire five in March 2019. E-7As, in use since 2023.

Following this deal, I ordered three new build 737NGs and a pair of used examples to convert to an AEW&C configuration. This adds a Northrop Grumman surveillance radar over the narrow body fuselage and on-board mission system operator station.

The first used aircraft arrived at the STS Aviation Services Birmingham airport facility, a British conversion provider, in January.

However, MoD’s four-year plan decided to reduce the size of the wedgetail aircraft from five to three. This step is understood to involve canceling orders for the two new aircraft.

Wedgetail will provide a gradation of AEW&C features where we are now and will have better availability than the E-3, MoD says. Once deployed, the new aircraft will provide connectivity and information sharing capabilities not currently available in NATO.

MoD notes: Our future air surveillance functions will be performed by a number of technologies that will not depend solely on aircraft as we did in the past. For example, the Defense Review promises to develop an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellite constellation, which is scheduled to begin work next year.

Along with other emerging technologies [E-7] It was concluded that the aircraft would be able to provide the results of the operation.

The Sentry fleet, based in Lincolnshire’s RAF Waddington, originally used a total of seven aircraft. According to Cirium vehicle data, the remaining CFM International CFM56 engine E-3D has a lifespan of 29 to 31 years.

The operation with the alternative E-7A is carried out at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, home to the 737NG-based P-8A Poseidon MPA1 maritime patrol aircraft. This service has so far received 5 of the final 9 examples of type.

The British will follow the air forces of Australia (with 6 cases), South Korea (4) and Turkey (4) in defending the wedgetail platform. This type could also be a candidate if the U.S. Air Force moves to replace its E-3 stock.

