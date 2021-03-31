Massive blade recycling creates 20,000 UK jobs-reNews





A new report from Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult shows that large-scale recycling of wind turbine blades is an important first step towards achieving a zero carbon, zero waste offshore wind industry and increasing the UK supply chain to 20,000 jobs.

As a result, the report calls for increased investment and a radical shift in research and development to recycling wind turbine blades, citing huge economic opportunities in the UK supply chain in the circular economy approach of offshore wind.

Sustainable Demolition-WindTurbine Blade Recycling is built with input from experts from the National Composites Center (NCC) and University of Leeds under the Energy Transition Alliance (ETA), a partnership between ORE Catapult and OGTC.

Commissioned to investigate alternatives to landfill and incineration of wind turbine blades at the end of their life.

Technically, wind turbines are nearly 85 to 90% recyclable, but blades made from composites of resins and fibers have proven difficult to disassemble, process and recycle, and remain a major obstacle to achieving full recycling.

The report has identified 14 techniques that show that blade material can be recovered, but requires additional work prior to deployment on a large scale.

Problems centering on the environmental impact, energy use and cost effectiveness of technologies such as pyrolysis (heat treatment of composites).

ORE Catapult said it provides a golden opportunity for UK companies to provide solutions to our recycling needs.

The global offshore wind industry is expected to have to dismantle 85 GW of capacity (including 325,000 blades) by the middle of the century.

This estimate currently assumes a life cycle of 25 years, but shows the size of the future global market for circular economy pioneers in the sector.

The report also found the potential to create an additional 5000 jobs in the UK offshore wind sector by recycling all major components.

Additionally, blade recycling efforts have been hampered by the failure to match the recovered materials (resin and carbon/glass fiber) with supply chain requirements and final products.

The report concluded that efforts need to be focused on creating a future supply chain for recyclables.

In addition, cross-sector investment is important.

Only the wind power sector accounts for 9% of the global composites market, the rest being used by industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, defense and leisure industries.

Chris Hill, Director of Operations Performance at ORE Catapult, said: “As the report clearly shows, we are at the cutting edge of groundbreaking composite recycling solutions.

“This technology exists, but if it is to be viable, it requires a focused investment and some new approaches to researching and solving the remaining innovation challenges.

“Linking with the UK supply chain is the first step for us. Recycling is only beneficial when there is a final product available for sale that prevents distribution of the final material in the recovered material.

“The wind industry manufacturers and operators are starting to set ambitious targets to achieve zero turbine waste within the next 20 years.

“There is also an active research hotspot on turbine life extension, moving towards a 40-year life span and exploring alternative materials for composites.

“Recycling these first-generation blades is the first step towards achieving zero waste, and as the report highlights, it could also be a stepping stone for a spin-off circular economy.”

Dr Anne Velenturf, University of Leeds Research Impact Associate, who is leading the study of the circular economy of offshore wind with ORE Catapult, added: “Wind turbines are durable and remanufactured before refurbishment, reuse and recycling of materials has a high potential to minimize carbon emissions and open up new business opportunities for UK companies to create thousands of jobs in the community. “

The next step in the Energy Transition Alliances Blade Recycling Project is to evaluate and evaluate the fiberglass recycling process to identify the “best” potential solutions for further research and demonstration.

ORE Catapult has targeted a large-scale demonstration of blade recycling in the UK within the next five years with the ETA blade recycling project and the new joint industrial project Circular Economy in the Wind Sector (CEWS).

