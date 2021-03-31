What rules do UK vacationers face in summer hotspots?





Many European destinations popular with British vacationers have announced plans to reopen their borders this summer (Kirsty OConnor / PA).

PA news agency looks at the situation in 8 countries.

Greece plans to reopen borders on May 14th (Sam Beattie/PA)

From May 14th, it aims to reopen the border to foreign tourists.

Visitors must have been vaccinated, recently tested negative for Covid-19, or have coronavirus antibodies.

The country said it would like to reopen its borders as soon as possible, but it has not confirmed how and when it will welcome British vacationers.

Since May, the use of vaccine passports has been under consideration.

About 2.5 million British citizens visit Portugal each year (Nick Ansell/PA).

The UK is expecting to be open for British visitors starting May 17, the earliest date British people can travel abroad for leisure.

If you show evidence that vacationers have been vaccinated, have coronavirus antibodies, or have recently been tested negative, they will be able to enter without restrictions.

France is allowing visitors to the UK to enter the country if they received a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure.

However, you must self-isolate for 7 days after your current arrival so you can take other tests.

The date on which the action will be mitigated has not been confirmed.

British nationals who have received the coronavirus vaccine twice will be welcomed from May 1st without screening Naja quarantine.

Italy banned British vacationers until at least April 6th (John Walton/PA)

All entry from the UK on a non-essential visit to the UK is banned until at least April 6 due to concerns about the UK’s coronavirus strain.

Travelers must also have evidence of a negative molecular or antigen swab test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, and another test within the first 48 hours in the country.

Turkey expects UK vacationers to face this summer, even if they haven’t been vaccinated or have recently been tested.

After April 15th, the summer plans will be evaluated.

Fully vaccinated British travelers from June 1st are welcome.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

