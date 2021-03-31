Volkswagens’ US name change was an April Fool’s joke gone bad





(Bloomberg) – The alleged name change from Volkswagen of the Americas to Voltswagen was an April Fool’s joke gone bad.

On Monday, the automaker briefly posted, and then deleted, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then issued a press release on Tuesday committing to rebrand itself as Voltswagen in the United States as a public statement of the company’s future investment in electric mobility.

Later Tuesday, the company confessed.

The name change was intended to be an April Fool’s Day announcement, VW said in a statement after removing the previous version from its US news site. We will provide additional updates on this soon. Earlier, a VW spokesperson at the German manufacturers’ headquarters in Wolfsburg called the marketing department’s idea interesting.

VW may have gone too far in its efforts to create a buzz for its electrification push and the ID.4 electric crossover, which has just hit US showrooms. CEO Herbert Diess has taken a more active role in spreading the message that the company can challenge Tesla Inc. as an electric leader and distance itself from a disastrous diesel emissions scandal.

Not funny

These stakes are too high to joke, said Tom Morton, chief strategy officer for the United States at advertising firm R / GA in New York City.

This is the auto industry’s most pressing challenge: can you go electric? Morton said. Choosing to joke about it undermines their commitment.

VW has become a stock market darling of late with its announcements of rapid-fire electric vehicles. Its common stock has climbed about 80% this year, giving the company a market value of around 140 billion euros ($ 165 billion). Shares fell 3.2% at the start of intraday trading on Wednesday in Frankfurt.

Diess hosted a Power Day presentation at Tesla earlier this month in which he pledged to build six new battery factories in Europe. VW plans to deliver 1 million plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles this year, and Diess aims to outperform Tesla in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Some analysts predict that will happen much sooner.

The story continues

It’s not uncommon for companies to use humor to publicize radical change, Morton said. IHOP renamed itself IHOB – the International House of Burgers – in a temporary strain to draw attention to its lunch menu.

This is mostly done by the fast food brands, where the stakes are lower and they need a bit of a hype, Morton said, differentiating from the VW situation. This is a fundamental change of direction for an industry that shapes the world and also for an industry where there is a lot of baggage.

Prior Gaffe

This is VW’s second big marketing blunder recently. The automaker sparked an uproar last year with a video clip showing a black man being controlled by a giant white hand.

The clip produced by Voltage, the Berlin subsidiary of Omnicom Group Inc., has sparked much criticism and tension within the company. Powerful auto makers’ labor representatives called it a low point and demanded an overhaul of social media marketing.

VW has vowed to tighten internal marketing controls, but has refrained from removing executives and severing ties with agencies.

(Updates with the shares traded in the eighth paragraph.)

