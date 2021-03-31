Malta welcomes British tourists vaccinated from June





Malta has become the latest country to announce that it will welcome the return of British tourists this summer.

British travelers who have all received the coronavirus vaccine, which is a small island country in the Mediterranean, said they could enter the country from June 1.

According to the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), passengers are required to present their vaccination card before boarding.

Welcome to UK travelers who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination from June 1st. Malta will soon feel the warmth of the summer sun, second only to the UK in the European country vaccinating the largest percentage of the population #visitmalta pic.twitter.com/DghQiOU5Ig

Visit Malta UK (@VisitMaltaUK) March 31, 2021

About 500,000 British tourists visit Malta annually.

However, the UK is included on the Maltas Red Country List, so travelers who are not vaccinated are prohibited from entering.

MTA’s UK & Ireland Director Tolene Van Der Merwe said: Malta is a very popular travel destination for British vacationers and a key contributor to Malta’s economy. June.

The people of Malta look forward to tourists who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit every year.

Malta is second only to the UK in European countries with the largest percentage of the population.

This intensive resumption plan is designed to resume tourism slowly and safely. Clayton Bartolo, Minister of Tourism Maltas

Maltas Tourism and Consumer Protection Minister Clayton Bartolo said: The health and safety of Maltese citizens and tourists will always be our top priority, and as vaccines continue to be released here in Malta, this focused resumption plan Designed to be slow. Resume tourism safely for fully vaccinated British.

Several other destinations popular with British vacationers have announced plans to reopen their borders in recent weeks.

Turkey expects to welcome UK vacationers as soon as foreign leisure travel is allowed, without evidence of vaccines or negative tests.

Greece must have been vaccinated by foreign tourists, recently tested negative for Corona 19 or have coronavirus antibodies.

Visitors to Cyprus should have received both vaccines.

UK vacation abroad has been banned due to the coronavirus lockdown, but Boris Johnson is due to announce the lifting of the restrictions on Monday.

The Government’s Global Travel Taskforce will provide a report to the Prime Minister on April 12 giving recommendations on how and when holidays abroad will resume.

According to the UK’s pandemic deregulation roadmap, the earliest time to allow leisure travel abroad is May 17th.

However, there is growing speculation that the date could be pushed back as infections increase in parts of Europe.

