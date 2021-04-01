US Coronavirus: CDC Director Says Americans May Resume Daily Activities Soon, But ‘We’re Not quite There Yet’





“This is a critical time in our fight against the pandemic,” she said, noting that Americans still need to follow public health guidelines for social distancing, the use of masks and hand washing. .

“I know it is not easy and that many of us are frustrated with the disruption this pandemic has had in our daily lives, but we can do it as a nation working together,” she said. declared. “There is reason to be hopeful because we now know a lot more about this virus.”

After a drop in cases across the country in recent weeks, the United States has just seen a leap. More than 66,870 new cases of Covid-19 per day on average have been reported over the past week, as of Monday. This is an increase of 24.6% from the week before, when the average fell to its lowest point in 2021, according to data from JHU.

Virus variant could already be dominant, expert says

The more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the UK, which health experts say is partly responsible for an increase in cases in some states, may already be dominant in all the countries.

“I think we’re there,” said William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, a company whose testing has identified a large chunk of variant cases across the country. “But at the end of the day, it’s hard to say for sure,” given the gaps and lags in the data.

Lee is the co-author of a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell which estimates that the variant would cause the majority of Covid-19 cases in the United States by March 19.

According to this study, B.1.1.7 cases are expected to double every week and a half as a percentage of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The study’s conclusions were based on test data up to February.

Lee said there is strong evidence that the variant is already responsible for a majority of cases in states like Georgia, Florida and Michigan. Helix’s data does not include robust samples from a number of other states, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

Walensky, however, told reporters on Wednesday that the variant was “about 26% of the virus currently circulating,” according to the latest CDC data. His comment appears to be based on preliminary data from samples collected in the two weeks leading up to March 13, according to the agency’s website.

“It is starting to become the predominant variant in many parts of the United States,” she added.

Preliminary data suggests that the three vaccines that have so far obtained emergency use clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration “may offer some protection against a variety of strains, including B.1.1.7 (originally identified in the UK), “the CDC said in its advice for fully vaccinated people.

Dr Ashish Jha told CNN on Wednesday that if the rate of people getting vaccinated has increased, the number of new cases each week will likely continue to rise.

“Our vaccinations are going very well, but not enough to keep up with the B.1.1.7 variant,” he said.

Only about 16.4% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

In February, Pfizer and Moderna said they were testing vaccine strategies against variants such as the B.1.1.7 line.

The National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday they had launched a clinical trial of Moderna’s vaccine designed to protect against another worrying variant, the B.1.351 line, first identified in South Africa.

Michigan governor believes B.1.1.7 is the source of the outbreak there

Michigan has seen one of the largest increases in Covid-19 cases in the past week in percentage terms – 52%, according to Johns Hopkins – and its governor on Wednesday said she believed B.1.1.7 was one of the reasons.

Its current seven-day average of 5,409 cases per day is Michigan’s highest since mid-December.

“We haven’t given up on our protocols; it’s just that we have a higher proportion of variants,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told CNN’s “New Day.” “And part of that is people are tired, there is fatigue, and there are variations and there is more travel.”

Michigan has the country’s second-highest total of B.1.1.7 cases reported in the country, according to the CDC. The count only represents B.1.1.7 cases captured in the surveillance analysis of positive samples, and therefore the actual presence of the variant is likely higher than what was reported State has a mask mandate and restrictions on the capacity of restaurants and gyms, although capacity restrictions have recently been relaxed. . She said there were still strong discussions on whether to tighten the restrictions, but “what we need to do is double our masking and get more people vaccinated.”

Vaccine expert thinks teens could start vaccinations in the summer

More than 97 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine – about 29% of the U.S. population – and nearly 55 million people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

More than half of the country’s population aged 65 and over – 50.8% – is fully vaccinated and more than seven in 10 seniors in the United States have received at least one dose, the data shows.

No vaccine has been authorized in the United States for children 15 years of age and under. But Pfizer and BioNTech released news on Wednesday that could impact vaccinations later this year: Their Covid-19 vaccine was 100% effective and well tolerated in young people aged 12 to 15 in a clinical trial. , the companies said.

Pfizer / BioNTech have said they intend to submit the data as soon as possible for an expanded emergency use authorization of their two-dose vaccine for these ages to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer is also conducting a Phase 1/2/3 study of its vaccine in children aged 6 months to 11 years, and results are expected by the end of the year.

A vaccine expert said that assuming the FDA allows for expanded use, he could see the age group start getting vaccinated this year.

“I think there is an urgent need to try to do it by the fall (for the reopening of schools), and so I think that during the summer I would not be surprised if we start to seeing teens get vaccinated, “Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, told CNN Wednesday.

Track Covid-19 Vaccinations More than a dozen states have opened vaccine eligibility to all people 16 years of age and older, and all other states have announced plans to do so by at least May 1.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only vaccine available to people 16 years of age and older.

Moderna is also testing its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents and children: one trial in children aged 12 to 17 and another for 6 months to 11 years.

Covid-19 was third leading cause of death last year, CDC confirms in first data

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year, after heart disease and cancer, according to provisional data released by the CDC on Wednesday.

Unintentional injuries and strokes were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Overall, the death rate in the United States increased 15.9% between 2019 and 2020 – from 715.2 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the report.

The data are provisional; numbers and death rates may change as additional information is received. Because the investigation of the causes of death takes time, the final data for a given year is usually released about 11 months after the end of the calendar year.

Life expectancy in the United States also fell by a full year in the first half of 2020, according to an interim report released by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics in February. The report shows that life expectancy in the United States has fallen to 77.8 years, returning to what it was in 2006.

Wisconsin Supreme Court quashes mask’s warrant

While some governors recently lifted mask warrants, the governor of Wisconsin reluctantly watches his demise.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday effectively quashed that state’s mask mandate, ruling that Governor Tony Evers did not have the authority to issue successive health emergency declarations.

Evers, facing opposition from the Legislature, used declarations of urgency to institute statewide mask warrants. The court noted that it was not ruling on whether the mask’s mandate was wise, only that Evers’ successive statements bypassing the legislature were not legal.

Evers responded to Wednesday’s decision by asking residents to continue wearing masks, even without a warrant. “We still need Wisconsinians in masks to be able to beat this virus,” he said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called on the country’s leaders to reinstate masked mandates, adding that “this is not politics.” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who lifted all county mask warrants earlier this month, responded via Twitter. “Let me clear it up – POTUS Biden wants Mississippi to change course and reinstate a mask warrant because cases are increasing in New York and New Jersey,” Reeves wrote.

“No thank you, Mr. President,” he added.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that he was lifting a statewide mask warrant, adding that businesses were free to require customers to wear masks. And Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will go ahead with her plan to end the state’s mask tenure next week, a spokesperson for the governor told CNN this week.

Virginia Langmaid, Michael Nedelman, Christopher Rios, Lauren Mascarenhas, Naomi Thomas, Jacqueline Howard, Konstantin Toropin, Pierre Bairin, Dan Merica, Deidre McPhillips and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

