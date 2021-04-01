Covid Symptom Request Test for Less Than 1/4, UK Study World news





In the UK, less than a quarter of people with covid symptoms request testing, while only half say they are completely self-isolation after symptoms develop, researchers say.

People in the UK are required to self-isolate for a period starting from the onset of symptoms if they have Covid, or for 10 days from the date of a positive test result if there are no symptoms.

However, data from a Rapid Investigation of Covid-19 Intervention and Response Compliance (Corsair) study conducted by researchers at institutions including Kings College London, Public Health England and University College London and published in the BMJ is far from being universal. Indicates that it is far away. .

Results show that in a recent survey conducted from January 25 to 27, 2021, only 22.2% of participants identified cough, high fever or fever, and loss of smell or taste as signs of Covid in a recent survey. Percent of people who reported having Covid symptoms in the past 7 days said they requested a test.

Only 51.8% of patients with recent Covid symptoms who did not have a negative test reported that they completely adhered to self-isolation and did not leave their home in the first 10 days after symptoms began. However, 71% of respondents said they would stick to the rules of self-isolation.

Our data suggests that self-report rates for quarantine and testing, as well as recognition rates for the major symptoms of Covid-19, are low, and the findings have suggested the effectiveness of UK testing, follow-up, and quarantine. The system is limited.

The results contrast sharply with UK data released on Friday by the National Statistical Office from February 1 to 13, 2021, with 86% of respondents saying they are fully compliant with self-containment rules.

The Corsair study included responses from 53,880 participants across the UK, with approximately 2,000 participants in each of the 37 phases of the study conducted between March 2, 2020 and January 27, 2021. Some participants took part in more than one stage of the survey.

The most recent research suggests that public behavior has improved over time. From October 26, 2020 to January 27, 2021, the 10-day self-isolation compliance rate was 42.5%, and from the end of May at all stages, 18% reported requesting tests after Covid symptoms developed.

The researchers said that low adherence to self-isolation was associated with factors such as key workers, having children at home, men, young age, and greater financial difficulties.

Experts said the difference between ONS study and Corsair study could have many explanations, including that ONS study is based on responses within test and tracking systems.

You can expect that the subset of people who are suffering from Covid and who request tests and provide details will be more compliant than the entire population suffering from Covid. Professor Susan Michie, co-author of the study, said the science advisory group for emergencies (Sage)’s Behavioral Sciences subgroup and a member of the Independent Sage Experts Group.

In contrast, Corsair research is based on a sample of the general population by an anonymous online market research company. What Michie said could reduce concerns about respondents saying they broke the rules. Government department.

Another problem is that the ONS survey response rate is only 19%, Michie said. ONS has suggested that it could be because many people are too uncomfortable with Covid to participate, but those who don’t stick to the rules may be less likely to react.

The good news is that compliance rates are improving, said James Rubin, author of the paper and professor of psychology on new health risks at Kings College London. But there’s more to do, he said.

We need to get more people to join the system, recognize symptoms, get tested, self-isolate and get through it, Rubin said. We need to make sure people have the mindset that they should be tested as soon as one of these symptoms develops. Don’t leave it for a few days. Don’t wait for it to be resolved.

What we don’t want are people in the community who get Covid, come into contact with others, and spread the infection. The more people tested positive for self-isolation, the faster we can get out of the limits we currently have.

