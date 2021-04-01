UK Minimum Wage Workers Increase as Household Expenses Increase | inflation





About 2 million of the UK’s minimum wage workers will be raised starting Thursday after the statutory minimum wage has been raised. However, many workers will not feel better as wage increases occur on days when inflation bombing increases paying household expenses.

Workers aged 23 to 24 are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries after the government announced that it will start receiving a new minimum living wage of 8.91 per hour at the current time.

Previously, only workers over the age of 25 received what is now called the National Living Wage. According to the government, this increase, which increased by 2.3% for 25-year-olds, is worth 345 per year for full-time seniors.

The hourly minimum wage for an 18-year-old worker increased by 11p per hour to 6.56, an increase of 1.7%. The income of low-wage colleagues aged 21-22 will increase to 8.36 per hour.

Ministers said the increase would bring 5,400 more full-time workers home to national living wages annually than in 2010. It would be particularly beneficial for workers in areas such as retail, hospitality, cleaning and maintenance, they added.

However, low-wage workers living in rental housing will almost certainly get worse as council taxes are raised by an average of 4.3%, which is enforced across the UK. Gas and electricity prices for more than half of the households are expected to rise more than 9% on the same day, while most mobile phone companies and TV and broadband providers have also raised prices. The TV license fee is raised from 1.50 to 159, and the English prescription is also increased.

The Prime Minister said, “Since the introduction of the national minimum wage and living wage, it has been increasing each year to support the minimum wage, and despite the challenges we face in recent years, this year will not be different. That’s why it offers a salary increase to 2 million people, which will be a welcome vitality for families across the UK.

Laura Gardiner, director of the Living Wage Foundation, who currently sets a voluntary real living wage rate of 10.85 per hour in London and 9.50 outside the capital, said: The introduction of national living wages has resulted in solid wage increases for minimum wage workers. It is welcome to see the government continue to promise ambitious increases.

However, there are still significant differences between this wage rate and cost-of-living wages, and national living wage workers have fallen billions of pounds compared to real wages over the past five years.

