U.S. Vodka Market to Grow 55.38 Million Liters at a CAGR of Nearly 2% in 2020-2024

US consumers are showing increased demand for vodkas and flavored cocktails. This is pushing many retailers across the country to introduce different types of vodkas under their private labels to increase their income. For example, Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its Sam’s Club subsidiary. Likewise, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand. Thus, the growing importance of private labels is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in USA during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for vodka from millennials as one of the major emerging trends in the vodka market in the United States.

Vodka Market in the United States: Growing Demand from Millennials Millennials constitute a major segment of the population in the United States. The impact of social media and the growing popularity of pubs and nightlife have increased awareness of the authenticity of different types of alcoholic beverages, such as value products and premium vodka, among millennials. . This has dramatically increased spending on alcoholic beverages such as vodka in commercial channels across the country. Additionally, Millennials’ strong inclination towards breweries, social events, and social gatherings further increased the consumption and sales of alcoholic beverages such as vodka. All of these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the vodka market in USA during the forecast period.

“Growth in the organized retail industry and new product launches will further drive market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

United States Vodka Market: Segmentation Analysis This market report segments the United States vodka market by product (unflavoured and flavored), distribution channel (on sale and non-commercial) and price (premium and value).

The ultra-flavored vodka segment dominated the vodka market in 2019. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to the introduction of limited edition flavorless vodkas by vendors in the United States.

Related Reports on Consumer Commodities Include: Global Vodka Market The global vodka market is segmented by product (unflavoured and flavored), distribution channel (non-trade and in-store), price (premium and value) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

Global Craft Spirits Market The global craft spirits market is segmented by product (craft gin, craft whiskey, and other craft spirits), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA) and distribution channel (on- trade and off -Commerce).

Some of the main topics covered in the report include:

Market challenges

Market factors

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Suppliers covered Supplier classification Supplier positioning in the market Competitive scenario

