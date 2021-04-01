



A controversial report has been released that the UK is no longer a country that deliberately manipulates systems against ethnic minorities. Those who edited it are:

Dr. Tony Sewell CBE

The Sewells appointment last year was disappointing by campaigners. He pointed to Sewells’ attempts to ignore the influence of past institutional racism and instead focus on placing accountability on black British society.

Sewell, who runs a charitable organization called Generating Genius that works to build a career in science and technology with minority children, conducted a review of London schools when Boris Johnson was the capital mayor.

Sewell also had to apologize after the Guardian emphasized mention of torture the hide-and-seek queen in a newspaper column written after Justin Pasha who became England’s first public gay footballer in 1990.

Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE

Aderin-Pocock is a leading space scientist and science communicator presenting the long-running astronomy show Sky at Night.

She holds a degree in physics and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Imperial College. She is also a Fellow in the Department of Science and Technology at University College London.

Along with her studies, Aderin-Pocock founded her own company, Science Innovation Ltd, which has engaged 350,000 students in the wonders of space science, primarily from British urban schools.

Aftab Chughtai MBE

Chughtai is a businessman who owns and operates department stores in Birmingham and is also a member of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce. He was awarded MBE in 2016 in recognition of his contributions to Birmingham’s business and community relations.

Chughtai was investigated when one of his stores was found not paying the minimum wage to workers. At the time, Chughtai said the underpayment was an isolated case.

Keith Fraser

Fraser is a member of the Government Youth Justice Committee and is also an advisor to the Police Commissioner’s Committee for Youth Digital Engagement Project.

Previously, Fraser served as Superintendent and Chief Inspector for West Midlands Police.

Me we are Khalid

Khalid is an education professional working in school governance. She chairs two local government agencies. One is an elementary school within a multi-academic trust and one of a secondary school within a national system trust.

Dr. Dambisa Moyo

Moyo is a Zambian economist specializing in international economic issues. After studying at the University of Zambia, she earned a degree from American University in Washington, DC. She also holds a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University and a PhD in Economics from the University of Oxford.

Her first book, Dead Aid: Why Aid Isn’t Working And How There Is A Better Way For Africa, argued that foreign aid programs did more harm than good to the African economy. The receptions for the book were mixed and Bill Gates after reading it thought that Moyo didn’t know much about the aid and what he was doing in Africa, adding that such a book promotes evil.

Mercy Muroki

Muroki is a columnist and social researcher, and specifically a senior researcher at the Center for Social Justice, a right-wing think tank founded by Iain Duncan Smith. She holds a BA in Political Science from Queen Mary at the University of London and is studying a Masters Degree in Comparative Social Policy at the University of Oxford.

She has expressed criticism of Labor and leftist politics in the past against Labor and leftist politics in the 2019 Times, claiming that the left has supported systematic threat campaigns against minority Tori for too long.

Martin Oliver

Oliver is the Chief Executive Officer and Accounting Officer of the Outwood Grange Academy Trust (OGAT), which operates more than 30 schools across the UK. He started teaching in 1995, joined OGAT in 2009 and then became Chief Executive Officer in 2016.

The academy trust he runs has been under public scrutiny of disciplinary procedures and exclusion rates.

The OGAT operates 9 out of 45 schools, and according to a Guardian survey, it excluded more than 20% of students during a school year. Schools within the Academy Trust have also been criticized for using what is classified as a barbaric disciplinary procedure.

Dr. Samir Shah CBE

Shah, who works in the fields of television and the arts, was a Director of V&A and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Television Society. He is now the head of the radio and television production company Juniper, and in 2019 was awarded the CBE for his service to TV and Legacy.

