The UK has said a zero jab coming from the EU until AstraZeneca meets its block targets.





A senior policy maker in Brussels has been trying to break the UK’s hopes of securing an EU-made AstraZeneca vaccine, saying that if the company doesn’t keep its promises on the block, a “zero” jab will be delivered through the channel.

Internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said the outcome of the ongoing talks between Brussels and London on vaccine production “there is nothing to negotiate” between the two parties.

Production at the Seneffe plant in Belgium and the Halix plant in the Netherlands is in line with AstraZeneca’s commitment to Brussels, so it must be reserved for the EU, he said.

“if [AstraZeneca] There’s no problem with doing more, but the dosage remains in Europe as long as it doesn’t deliver the promise to us. Except for Covax,” Breton said in an interview, referring primarily to the international vaccination program it targets. In a poor country. “There is no negotiation.”

Bretagne’s remarks sparked a cool reaction in London. A senior official said, “These comments are disappointing. “The only way we can beat this epidemic together is to find a win-win.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton:’Nothing to negotiate’ © MANUEL DE ALMEIDA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The official said, “If we impose export controls and fail to comply with legal agreements, we will only hinder our global efforts to increase vaccine production and fight the virus.

British health secretary Matt Hancock told FT on March 24 that it had filed a claim against the Dutch-made AstraZeneca dose as part of a contract the UK had to supply 100 million doses to the UK. When asked if Leiden’s Halix plant was part of the UK supply chain, he said, “Of course.”

The UK signed an undisclosed initial contract with AstraZeneca a few months before signing a contract with the EU. However, the final British contract was sealed only the day after the contract with the European Bloc.

Hancock added: “They have a’best effort’ contract and we have an exclusive contract.”

However, Boris Johnson tacitly admitted that the UK, which gave the first vaccine to nearly 31 million people, would actually struggle to make claims for a vaccine made on EU soil.

Sir Tim Barrow, former EU ambassador to the UK, was sent to Brussels to resolve the line, including providing UK assistance in increasing vaccine manufacturing capabilities.

British officials said they would “share” the Leiden-made dose with the EU, but Breton’s remarks suggest that those hopes may not be realized.

The two sides declared in a statement last week that “we want to find a win-win situation and expand the vaccine supply for all of our citizens.” However, some EU officials are questioning what the UK can currently offer to the EU, with the block exporting all 21 million vaccines to the UK but not being produced in the opposite direction.

Brussels last week tightened restrictions on vaccine exports so that other countries that produce jabs “interact” by sharing their products. Overhauled rules are currently in temporary effect.

Breton suggested that the EU will continue to allow shipments of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the Covax plan. However, while the British-Swedish company is short of delivery, it is not accepted elsewhere.

“We once again [AstraZeneca contract with the EU] Of course we are here to help our British friends,” Breton said. “But we have nothing to negotiate.”

AstraZeneca initially promised to deliver up to 120 million doses to the EU in the first quarter of this year, and then finally cut 30 million doses. Pascal Soriot chief executive said it will supply 70 million capacity in the second quarter. This is far below the original 180 million promise.

Breton’s words came as vaccine supplies to the 440 million population EU finally exceeded the 100 million dose mark despite the massive shortage seen in AstraZeneca deliveries.

The French Commissioner said AstraZeneca was improving production at a troubled Belgian plant at the heart of European production and believed that the entire block could, or at least not, be short of its second-quarter vaccine delivery target.

Further reporting by Jim Brunsden of Brussels

