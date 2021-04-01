United States Packaged Rice Snacks Market to Grow by USD 58.2 Million at a CAGR of Over 4% in 2020-2024





Consumers in the market are increasingly health conscious. This translates into increased consumption and demand for healthy snacks made with quality ingredients. To take advantage of the demand, vendors offer a wide range of snacks made from natural ingredients such as rice, due to its high nutrient content. Hence, increasing consumer demand for healthy snacks is expected to drive the growth of the global packaged rice snacks market during the forecast period.

Are you looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

In this report, Technavio highlights the expanding online retail and distribution landscape as one of the major emerging trends in the United States packaged rice snacks market.

United States Packaged Rice Snacks Market: Expanding Online Retail and Distribution Landscape

Rapid urbanization and the growing demand for take-out snacks have increased the demand for independent retailers in the United States. This has fostered the growth of the retail sector, which has resulted in an increase in the number of establishments in the retail chain. In addition, a majority of large retail chains such as Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Target Corp. (Target) and Tesco Plc (Tesco) have a separate retail section for a wide range of packaged foods, including packaged rice snacks. This has increased the availability and consumption of packaged rice snacks, which is driving the growth of the market.

“The increase in the number of vendors on e-commerce platforms and new product launches will further drive market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

United States Packaged Rice Snacks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the United States packaged rice snacks market by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice chips) and by distribution channel (offline and online).

The rice cakes segment dominated the packaged rice snacks market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the emergence of organic varieties of rice cakes.

Technavio sample reports are free and contain several report sections such as market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends etc.

Request a free sample report

Related reports on consumer staples

Global Frozen Snacks Market The global frozen snacks market is segmented by product (baked goods, meat substitutes, appetizers; meat, poultry, and seafood; and vegetables and fruits) and by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, America North and South America).

Get an exclusive free sample report

Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market The global packaged fruit snacks market is segmented by product (sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks, beverage-type packaged fruit snacks, dairy-type packaged fruit snacks, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA).

Get an exclusive free sample report

Some of the main topics covered in the report include:

Market challenges

Market factors

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Suppliers covered Supplier classification Supplier positioning in the market Competitive scenario

About TechnavioTechnavio is a global leader in technology research and consulting. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help companies identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With more than 500 specialist analysts, Technavio’s report library includes more than 17,000 reports and counts, covering 800 technologies, in 50 countries. Their customer base consists of companies of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing customer base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, in-depth research and actionable market knowledge to identify opportunities in existing markets and potentials and assess their competitive positions in changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse Maida Director of Media and Marketing USA: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email:[email protected]Website: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/packaged-rice-snacks-market-in-US-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related links

http://www.technavio.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos