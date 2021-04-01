8 documentaries that shed light on U.S. immigration policies





With an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors crossing the US border in the first months of Joe Bidens’ presidency, the country’s laws and protocols surrounding the treatment of these minors are once again in the spotlight.

While the United States generally sees an increase in migration in the spring, we are on the verge of encountering more individuals at the Southwestern border than we have had in the past 20 years, said the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement earlier this month.

Beyond seasonality, experts also attributed this year’s increase to factors such as a rebound from 2020, when the border closures and deportation policies of the Trump administrations after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced the number of migrants crossing the United States. February that it would end the Trump administration’s pandemic-era practice of deporting unaccompanied minors.

In line with this statement, Mayorkas clarified that the government was deporting “most single adults and families”, but not unaccompanied children, citing their vulnerability. Border patrol facilities became crowded with children and the 72 hour deadline for transferring children from border patrol to [the Department of Health and Human Services] is not always respected, ”continued Mayorkas in his press release. “HHS did not have the capacity to accommodate the number of unaccompanied children we encountered.

During his tenure, the Trump administration implemented policies that resulted in the separation of families at the border, effectively closing the border during the pandemic and denying minors the opportunity to seek asylum. The Biden administration said it had inherited a system in disarray and was working to find humane solutions and address the root causes of migration. Mayorkas called the border “closed” and urged unaccompanied minors not to come now.

In recent weeks, senators on both sides had urged the Biden administration to provide media access to overcrowded border patrol facilities holding detained children. Media photos and videos from inside a customs and border patrol facility in Texas began circulating on Tuesday, following a press conference last week in which Biden said that his administration was working to rebuild the system capable of adapting to what is happening today.

“As I have said on several occasions, a border patrol facility is not a place for a child,” Mayorkas said in a new statement on Tuesday. “We are working around the clock, in coordination with HHS, to quickly move unaccompanied children from these crowded border patrol posts and hand them over to HHS so they can be placed with family members or other sponsors. . “

The first government data for March put the United States on track to detain a record number of unaccompanied minors, more than 17,000 this month, according to the Washington Post.

FRONTLINE has chronicled the impact of US immigration policies on young people and vulnerable people for years and through Presidencies. For the context on the current moment, including the driving forces behind the past increase in migration to the United States, watch these eight documentaries. Taken together, they shed light on aspects of a complex and often conflicting immigration system and its impact on children and families who leave their countries for a multitude of economic, violent and environmental reasons.

How El Paso, Texas has become a testing ground for some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial immigration policies, a subject of his anti-immigrant rhetoric, the site of a growing number of migrant families crossing over the border and the target of a white supremacist with an assault rifle. The film included a rare interview with a Border Patrol officer about family separation (he called it the most horrible thing I have ever done), and the first known media interview with a child held at the famous facility. of the Border Patrol in Clint, Texas.

As the number of migrant children detained reached an all-time high in 2019 following the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy and resulting family separations, FRONTLINE and the Associated Press investigated what is happening. was happening in federally funded shelters and on the lasting impact of prolonged detention on detained children. in the USA.

An investigation into the behind-the-scenes efforts of three anti-immigration extremists Stephen Miller, Jeff Sessions and Steve Bannon who helped propel Donald Trump to the presidency and were instrumental in shaping policies that separated families and deprived them immigrants from their ability to seek asylum in an effort to reduce immigration. FRONTLINE examined how Trump, who compared immigrants to snakes during the election campaign, came to use anti-immigration fervor as a powerful political tool.

Inside the origins and impact of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy demanding that adults who enter the country illegally be prosecuted and separated from the children they took with them. This FRONTLINE documentary was among the first media reports to see separations occurring among families who crossed the border illegally, months before the official announcement of the zero tolerance policy. He also tracked the Obama administration’s treatment of minors at the border, including the federal response to an increase in crossings of minors and young families fleeing violence in Central America in 2014, which surprised officials.

Following a series of gruesome murders linked to the MS-13 gang, FRONTLINE investigated how law enforcement and the Trump administration’s efforts to stop the violent international gang led many teenage boys to immigrate to be charged with gang membership and illegally detained.

The inner story of Guatemalan immigrant teens who were forced to work against their will on an Ohio egg farm in 2014. A collaboration between FRONTLINE and the UC Berkeley Investigative Reporting Program, the film examined the failure of the Obama administrations to protect unaccompanied minors from abuse, such as labor trafficking.

A two-hour special presentation with Independent Lens taking viewers behind the scenes of Washington’s corridors of power and exploring the political battles surrounding immigration, one of the country’s most pressing and divisive issues.

With the Workshop on Investigative Reports, a look at the surge in immigrant deportations and detentions under the Obama administration. The documentary investigated complaints of abuse and mistreatment, including accusations that families were unfairly separated after being caught in the dredge of administrations nationwide.

Patrice Taddonio, Digital Writer and Audience Development Strategist, FRONTLINE Daffodil Altan, Producer, FRONTLINE

